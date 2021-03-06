CROWLEY — Lafayette Christian boys basketball coach Jacob Broussard was confident in his team heading into Friday’s quarterfinals matchup against district rival Notre Dame.
That confidence was spot on.
His Knights executed the game plan to perfection in a 53-35 road win over The Pioneers at Northside Christian to punch their semifinals ticket at the Cajundome.
While this year’s group only has two seniors and a first-year coach in Broussard, the Knights showed they belong.
“I haven’t had a feeling like this in a long time,” Broussard said. “Whenever I was here in 2013 and 2014 I made it as a playe, but to make it as a coach might be even sweeter. Even better, I played at UL for three years, so it’s going to be at my home gym in sense.
"I’m just excited to put my team on the floor at the Cajundome, but I’m just so proud of my guys. We got better from Day 1 this season till now. We’ve come so far, and I’m just so proud of our group.”
The Knights were eliminated in the quarterfinals last season, but this year’s team has stepped up led by senior Elijah Pete, who locked down the Pios' top scorer Parker McNees.
“Our season ended earlier last year, so it feels great to be back this year,” Pete said. “With everybody doubting us from the beginning because we lost like five seniors last year, so it’s great to be back. No. 1 (Parker McNeese) is a great player, our game plan was to not let him be a factor in the game, and we really did that. Just defense and execution. That was the plan, take him out the game.”
Pete was the leading scorer as well with 18 points and excelled at getting to the free-throw line to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
“Really just fighting through the denial, getting to my spots, and getting to the free-throw line,” Pete said. “... Free throws win games. We feel like we could compete with anybody in the state, so we feel great. We fell short last year, so now we want to take it home this year.”
Taking McNees out of the game with double-teams was key to the Knights’ game plan, and they were successful, holding him to only two points.
“We wanted to go at their best player (Parker McNees),” Broussard said. “Before the game we found out that they thought their No. 1 (McNees) was better than our No. 0 (Pete), and we thought differently. We challenged him early to best the best player on the floor, and he was tonight.
"Our 0 was better than their 1, and our team defense was outstanding. It was a group effort. I told the guys in the locker room everybody that played contributed, and we’re hard to beat if everybody’s contributing.”
Knights freshman Kam Williams chipped in 12 points.
“He (Williams) takes some quick ones being a freshman, but we forget he is sometimes,” Broussard said. “He’s going to be scary to have here for another three years, he’s an X-factor for us for sure. When he’s hitting, we’re a tough team to beat.”
The Knights will look to keep the momentum going in the Division III semifinals against Dunham at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette.
“If our effort and execution is there, I don’t see a team in our division that can beat us,” Broussard said. “We just have to stay focused, and when we play together, good things are going to happen next week.
"I think we can execute a little better, but we had enough to win the game tonight. We’ve got to get better over the next couple days. I’m so proud of this group, the sky is the limit for them.”