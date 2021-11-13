ERATH - What could have been.
It's all the Erath Bobcats have now as the 2021 football season came to an end Friday night as 18th seed Wossman beat Erath 34-29 in the first round of the LHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
All Erath needed was one more score. The problem was that the Bobcats had four opportunities in the red zone and came away empty all four times.
That, and a big, lanky 6-foot-5 receiver from Wossman, was all the separated Erath from a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
"I'll be honest with you. I don't know exactly how many yards we had on offense, but it was the most we had all year," Erath coach Eric Leblanc said. "We were stopped three or four times in the red zone tonight and we didn't finish.
"We needed to finish those drives and it cost us in the end."
Besides not finishing drives, the Bobcats had a big problem with Wossman senior receiver Patrick Williams. He towered over the smaller Erath defensive back and caught three touchdown passes in the first half as the Wildcats built a 34-16 lead at the break.
"He was taller than our defensive backs," LeBlanc said. "We had good coverage, he just went up and out-heighted them."
Williams had touchdown receptions of 65, 12 and 8 yards in the first half for the Wildcats as they built an 18 point lead.
"Our quarterback and our receivers were on the same page tonight," Wossman coach Maurice Pollard said. "We were able to get a couple of scores and a coupe of stops on defense.
"We kind of relaxed in the second half though, We need to work on that."
Whether Wossman relaxed on not is debatable. What isn't debatable is the fact that after halftime, Erath stormed back to make in a contest.
"We made some adjustments at halftime on both offense and defense," LeBlanc said. "And it made a difference."
Behind the running and passing of quarterback Lynkon Romero, the Bobcats steadily cut into the lead in the third and fourth quarters culminating with possibly the play of the year.
With just under four minutes left, Romero dropped back to pass and hit David Richard on a short sideline pass, then he flipped the ball to the trailing Christian Pillette, the old "hook-and-lateral" and turned it into a 55 yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 34-29.
"I came into the game with four or five trick plays to run," LeBlanc said. "And I still had two or three left, if I could have had one more possession."
But Wossman recovered the Erath onsides kick and was able to run out the clock on the win, ending Erath's season with an 8-4 record.
"It was a great year for us," LeBlanc said. "Our seniors led us and we did a lot more than many people expected we would do."