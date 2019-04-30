CARENCRO — Episcopal of Acadiana’s Oliver Nickel, the runner-up in last year’s boys Division IV tournament, jumped up to the top spot in a big way Tuesday and took a runaway win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Nickel had the low round of the day for the second straight day Tuesday, turning in a one-under-par 71 over the 6,516-yard par-72 The Farm d’Allie course. His two-day 143 total was good enough for a nine-stroke margin over Harry West of St. Edmund in the race for the individual title, after Nickel led the field by five shots following Monday’s round.
ESA also had the low team round of the day with a 371 total, but that wasn’t enough to overhaul Hathaway for the team title. Hathaway, last year’s fourth-place finisher, had a four-stroke lead on the field with a 370 in Monday’s opening round and followed that with a 378 total Tuesday to win the team title by eight strokes over ESA, which finished as team runner-up for the second straight year.
St. Frederick’s, the defending Division IV champion, finished third at 769 and St. Mary’s, which trailed Hathaway by four strokes in second place entering the final round, finished fourth at 772.
Nickel had two birdies on his front nine Tuesday and locked up the individual title when he eagled the 480-yard par-five 11th hole, hitting a second-shot wedge to 12 feet and making the eagle putt. He then added birdies at the par-three 13th and the par-four 16th on his way to a one-under 35 on the back side.
West finished with the day’s second-lowest round, and his 77-75—152 was good enough for runner-up honors. Jace LeJeune of Hathaway led the winning team with a 158 score for third place individually, while Hayden Ginn of Cedar Creek and Patrick Cancienne of Hanson tied for fourth at 166.