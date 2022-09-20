If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single season rushing record as early as Week 7.
Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns.
He's topped the 200-yard mark in all three games to break one school record. Last week. Johnson set another record with a six-TD performance (23 rushes, 300 yards) in a 68-13 rout of Westminster Christian-Lafayette.
"I was amazed by him last year," Blue Jays coach James Shiver said of Johnson's eighth-grade campaign, which was capped off by a 36-0 win over Lafayette Christian.
Johnson scored every touchdown in that game and averaged 70 yards per carry - that's not a typo - until the playoffs.
"He's a super fast kid," Shiver continued. "We run the Wing-T out of the spread which gives him lanes to run in. He's a special player who comes along once in a lifetime. If he doesn't get injured, he's going to obliterate the Louisiana high school rushing record."
The Blue Jays are 2-1 heading into Thursday's non-district game at 0-3 LaGrange. In Week 1, St. Edmund trailed Class 4A South Lafourche 35-34 after three quarters. With Johnson on the sideline with cramps for the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays dropped a 57-40 shootout.
Shiver credited new offensive line coach Paul Orr for the Blue Jays' proficient power running game.
"The kids love blocking for Coach Orr," Shiver said. "Now everybody wants to play o-line."
OHS start raising eyebrows
Third-year Opelousas coach Jimmy Zachary has the Tigers headed in the right direction.
Last season, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game in 17 years. Last week, the Tigers notched a signature win with a 21-0 shutout of Lake Charles College Prep.
The Opelousas offense is powered by a huge line with two tight ends. The group lines up foot-to-foot with quarterback Zach Malveaux in a pistol formation where he usually hands off the football to Zay Amos or Da'shaun Ford.
"They are our thunder and lightning," Zachary is of Amos (5-10, 195, Jr.) and Ford (5-11, 220, Soph.). "Amos is the scatback who cuts really well. Ford is the downhill hammer."
In Week 1 at Teurlings Catholic, the Tigers took the opening kickoff and chewed up all but one second of the first quarter with their methodical, between-the-tackles attack. The Rebels went on to outlast Opelousas 32-14, but the Tigers learned some lessons from that game.
"We came out and executed well against Teurlings, but I felt like we eventually showed how young we are with mistakes," said Zachary, whose team is brimming with confidence as it prepares to travel to Class 5A St. Amant (2-1) this week.
"You want wins like last week," he said of the Lake Charles College Prep game. "With a young ball club, a win in the fashion we had confirms to the kids that their coaches really know what they're talking about when we preach to them that we're one of the best teams in the state."
Reese working out at QB
Quarterback Jaden Reese, who played running back last year, has the Church Point offense clicking as the 3-0 Bears begin District 4-3A play at 0-3 Pine Prairie this week.
The 6-foot-0, 235-pound junior has rushed for 232 yards on 35 carries for an offense that seems to be getting better each week.
Last week, the Bears outscored Rayne 52-47.
"Jaden gives us a huge presence where he makes it difficult for people to account for his ability to run the football," Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux said. "We've had kids that we used to run the ball at quarterback, but nobody as dynamic as Jalon.
"He has the ability to run away from people, plus he's so big that it's hard to tackle him. He adds a whole new dimension to our offense. He's improving every week throwing the ball. We should've had a 200-yard passing game last week, but we had some drops."
Jalon Reese (49-223, 7 TDs) and Tylon Citizen (48-499,7 TDs) give Arceneaux a three-headed monster when it comes to running the ball.
"Jaden has same style of running as Jalon," Arceneaux said of the cousins. "Citizen is a dynamic player who can score in so many different ways. All three backs provide something a little different, and all three make each other better."
The Bears have come from behind in all three wins, as well as their jamboree win over Kaplan.