1. BLOWOUT CITY
As usual, the first round of the state playoffs is typically filled with comfortable wins for higher seeds. Of the 18 games played involving Acadiana area teams Friday night, 15 of them were games decided by double digits. Of those, Church Point and Vermilion Catholic won competitive games. The game of the night was certainly St. Martinville’s overtime win over District 6-3A opponent Kaplan.
2. MOTHER NATURE COOPERATED
If ever there was a good time for heavy rains to muddy up a playoff Friday night, it was Friday. The news broke late Wednesday from the LHSAA that the state moving back to Phase 2 would have a big impact on the football playoffs. To avoid shutting down, strict six-feet separation measures were enforced, meaning many stadiums were filled with less more than family members. With heavy rain falling, it was likely much easier for ticket-holders to swallow the disappointment of being turned away.
3. DEFENSES SHINE IN RAIN
It’s nice to have a fancy offense that scores lots of points. But when you get to the first round of the state playoffs and the rain is pouring down, it’s awfully nice to have a stellar defense. Teams like Acadiana, Lafayette High, Loreauville, Church Point and Catholic High of New Iberia all played stellar defense in Friday’s win. Acadiana and Loreauville, in particular, both limited the opposition to minus total yards on the right.