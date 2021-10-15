ABBEVILLE - Even a Hollywood script writer couldn't have come up with a better story than what Vermilion Catholic quarterback Mikie Bazar did Friday night.
Making a triumphant return to the football field after being on the shelf for six weeks of the regular season with a back injury, the senior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns to ignite the Eagles' 40-0 win over Highland Baptist in a key District 8-1A contest.
Making his first varsity start of the season, Bazar had touchdown passes of 47 and 64 yards to Chris LeMeunier, 85 yards to Jonathon Dartez and 16 yards to Aston Belaire as VC improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district.
"To get him back out on the field after everything he's had to go through this year and have this moment gives you chills," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "He played better than I could have imagined in his first time out there."
Bazar could have dreamed a better scenario or result.
"It was pretty much how I dreamed it," Bazar said. "Besides one or two passes, it really couldn't have been any better."
Bazar even fought off a little case of the nerves to make the start.
"It was shaking a little bit," he said. "But after that first snap it's always been go mode from there. The first play of the game I kind of threw the ball at John-John's (Dartez) feet but after that I kind of locked in."
Bazar really had no idea he was going to play quarterback in the game either.
"It was kind of up in the air all week," the VC senior said. "We were sure on putting in at quarterback because that was the original plan but there really wasn't a plan for this game.
"It was going to be how the game played out."
And the game played out to a dominating performance not only from Bazar but from the VC defense as well.
The Eagles held Highland (4-3, 1-1) scoreless for the first time this season and held star running back Jaworski Joseph to minus-9 yards rushing and the Highland offense to 157 total yards.
"We prepare all week for No. 2 (Joseph) and it felt good to stop him and hand a zero on the scoreboard," VC linebacker Ashton Belaire said.
"We didn't play well enough to compete with them," Highland coach Rick Hutson said. "That's a good team and they weathered a tough schedule and some injuries and they're looking good right now."
But the night and the moment was for Bazar.
"Everything was so clear back there," Bazar said. "The offensive line gave me time and the receivers did a great job and made some unbelievable catches.
"You couldn't ask for more as a quarterback."