PORT BARRE — When Port Barre hired Jacques Soileau to be their new head softball coach two years ago, they did so with the hopes he would help restore a program that has won a state title and finished as state runner-up five times.
So, after his first year ended in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs with a 12-10 loss to Lake Arthur last season, Soileau was more than confident the best was yet to come for the young Lady Devils.
“We were upset in the second round last year after being ahead 10-3 in the fifth or sixth inning,” Soileau said. “That was tough, but we felt it was a learning experience for our young team. For us, last year set the stage for what we are doing this year.”
Indeed, what they are doing has been extremely impressive. The Lady Devils are currently 22-4 overall and slotted No. 3 in the most recent Class 2A power rankings. Port Barre, which will travel to face Pine Prairie at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, is currently riding a three-game winning streak.
“It was definitely disappointing to lose in the second round last year,” Soileau said. “We know the direction the program would like to go and so far, this year things have been going very good.”
The Lady Devils’ four losses have come against tough competition in three-time Division III state champion Notre Dame (No. 1 in Division III), Kaplan (No. 2 in Class 3A), Sam Houston (No. 6 in Class 5A) and Acadiana (No. 18 in Class 5A).
“We knew we had a chance to have a special season this year,” Soileau said. “I feel like last year, the players really bought in, and we basically didn’t have a summer program a year ago. But this, we had a whole offseason to work out and everything we have wanted the kids to do, they have bought into.”
Offense is what makes this Lady Devils’ team go. It is led offensively by returning all-state outfielder Malani Francis, sophomore third baseman/pitcher Sam Daniels, freshman catcher Denay Lachney and senior second baseman/pitcher Emma Crow.
Daniels (.463, 39 RBIs) and Lachney (.440, 38 RBIs) are tied for the team lead with six home runs, while Crow (.444, 22 RBIs) and Francis (.516, 15 doubles, 20 RBIs, 6 SBs) have combined for more than 40 RBIs.
“I would say that we are an offensive team,” Soileau said. “We’re super aggressive when we are at-bat and when we are on the bases. Offensively, if we can jump out on a team, our pitchers really feed off of it.”
In the circle, the Lady Devils have a trio of arms to choose from on any given day in Crow (2.73 ERA, 58 strikeouts), Daniels (3.15 ERA, 52 strikeouts) and sophomore Blaire Young (3.12 ERA, 55 strikeouts).
“I’m blessed to have three pitchers to choose from,” Soileau said. “They are very identical statistically, but other than being right-handed they are completely different from each other. I’m not scared to roll out anyone of them on any given day.”
With a combination of talent, experience and a desire to avenge last season’s early exit, the Lady Devils have set their sights on qualifying for the state softball tournament that will be held in Sulphur.
“The goal is to get to Sulphur,” Soileau said. “That’s where we want to be. Now, once we get to Sulphur, then we can go out and do what we do. It’s hard to get there and you don’t get there without getting a break here and there. We are three right now and we have a chance at possibly being two (seed). That would give us an easier path than what we had last year.”