It wasn’t exactly what coach Darrell Asberry hoped for. In a 49-6 win over No. 16 St. Mary’s, top-seeded Southern Lab took a cue from a Rolling Stones standard.
The Kittens (10-1) did not get everything they wanted, but they got one thing did need — a first-round playoff win at A.W. Mumford Stadium Friday night.
“Yes, we did score 49 straight points and did some good things,” Asberry said. “But it wasn’t crisp. There were mistakes … a lot of little things. I had hoped we do a little more with our passing game. We got the win, which is the most important thing.”
LSU commitment Tyrion Davis had 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. SLHS also threw 4 TD passes, though quarterbacks Travon Myles and Angelo Izzard completed 6 of 19 passes. Theodore Knox and Reginald Johnson combined for 154 yards receiving and four TDs.
With the win, Southern Lab advances to play the Ouachita Christian-Central Catholic winner in next week’s quarterfinal round. St. Mary’s finishes 3-8.
The game took on a somber tone when St. Mary’s receiver Jordan White was taken from the field in an ambulance after being immobilized for a possible neck injury just before halftime. First-year St. Mary’s coach Aaron York said after the game that White suffered a concussion and is expected to make a full recovery.
“I thought we did some good things early,” York said. “Then we made some mistakes and turned the ball over. They were bigger, stronger and faster than us. We only graduate three players. We want to work to get to be where they (Southern Lab) are.”
Andrew Godfrey completed 5 of 13 passes for 61 yards and a TD but was intercepted twice to lead St. Mary’s. Jasen Ellie had 2 catches for 53 yards.
St. Mary’s took the opening kickoff and claimed the lead with an 8-play, 69-yard drive. A 49-yard screen pass from Godfrey to Ellie set up Godfrey’s 8-yard TD pass to Brock Zeagler.
The Tigers led 6-0 with 9:02 to go in the first quarter, but it wasn’t long until Southern Lab evened the score. A 40-yard pass from Myles to Johnson was the big play. Myles and Johnson connected again on a 3-yard TD pass to tie the game with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
Those who expected a Southern Lab offensive explosion got it. The Kittens scored three TDs during a 2-minute, 46-second span that bridged the first and second quarter. First, there was a 29-yard Myles-to-Johnson scoring pass. Maurice Blanchard then returned an interception 15 yards for a TD. Another interception — this one by Herman Brister III — set up a 36-yard TD run by Davis that made it 25-6 with 11:07 remaining in the half.
Tyler Guidry sacked Godfrey in the end zone for a safety three minutes later. Jabar Triplett had a fumble recovery and Christopher Welch added two sacks for minus-35 yards in the opening half. Kendarious Moses also had an interception for Southern Lab.
Knox caught TD pass of 33 yards from Myles and a 39-yarder from Izzard to highlight the second-half scoring.