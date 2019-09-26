As someone who is opposed to the LHSAA’s split between select and nonselect schools, like so many other select school coaches and administrators, St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie can’t help but relish Friday’s home game against Neville.
“It’s exciting,” Savoie said. “They’re not just a team in 4A. They’re at the top.”
If you ever wanted to know how the more recent versions of the Cougars would fare in a combined Class 4A playoff bracket, this would be the game to attend. It’s not just a battle between No. 1 (STM) and No. 4 (Neville) teams in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A poll. It’s a game between two teams that have combined for six state finals appearance and three state championships in the six previous years of the split era.
Neville is among the goliaths of the Louisiana high school football, having won the fourth-most (12) state championships in the history of the state. Four of those (2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015) have come under current coach Mickey McCarty, who took over in 2002.
“We have a good relationship with Mickey McCarty,” Savoie said. “I know him from a lot of state clinics and stuff. Coach (Jim) Hightower knows him. He is one of the top names in coaching in Louisiana. So I’ve definitely met with him in the past, and he’s done the same at clinics I’ve gone to. So we’ve always had a working relationship between the two staffs.”
In this decade, Neville has often run into Edna Karr, which has won the past three Class 4A titles, in late stages of the playoffs or the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Karr beat Neville in the 2012 and 2016 title games and eliminated the Tigers in the semifinals last year. The Tigers beat Karr in the 2014 quarterfinals and the 2011 and 2015 finals.
Coincidentally, Karr travels to another select-school powerhouse, Catholic-Baton Rouge, Friday. Catholic-BR, a three-time Division I finalist, then heads to Lafayette to play STM next week.
So just from a competition standpoint, this is a fun one for the Cougars, who won the Division II final in 2016 and finished as the runner-up in 2015 and 2018. STM would prefer to get a crack at Neville in the playoffs, but they’ll happily take the home-and-home series in the regular season over the next two years.
“Like coach Hightower said, this is a state semifinal or final matchup in Week 4 of the season,” Savoie said. “So we get a chance to kind of see where we would matchup in Class 4A.”
STM actually played Neville in McCarty’s first season as the Tigers’ head man, falling 21-17 in the 2002 quarterfinals in Lafayette. Neville’s all-state quarterback Robert Lane, who played at Ole Miss, led a second-half comeback. That was before Savoie’s return to his alma mater to join Hightower’s staff.
“It was a heck of a ball game,” Savoie said. “We went up two scores to start the game, and I think they chipped away in the second half and came back and won it.”
The solid rapport between the two coaching staffs helped make the matchup between STM and Neville happen, but the Tigers were somewhat hesitant at first. Adding STM to schedule intensified what was a brutal schedule for Neville.
“When we couldn’t fill a Week 4 and we knew they were open, we gave them a call,” Savoie said. “Really at first, it was, ‘Let’s wait and see.’ Because I don’t know if you’ve seen their schedule. I thought ours was tough. Theirs is pretty crazy.”
But Neville has navigated that schedule gamely. After beating West Monroe in the jamboree — the Tigers will play the rival Rebels again next week — Neville knocked off Ruston 21-20 in Week 1, shut out University High 28-0 in Week 2 and outlasted Ouachita Parish 38-35 in Week 3.
The Tigers have remained perfect despite struggling mightily with turnovers. Neville was intercepted four times in the first half against the Bearcats. Against the Cubs, whose 27-game winning streak ended against Neville, the Tigers fumbled once and were intercepted twice. Against the Lions, a game that was decided with under 30 seconds remaining, the Tigers fumbled three times.
But Neville defense has also excelled at taking the ball away. The Tigers have forced eight turnovers, including four against U-High.
The shutout win against the Cubs certainly stood out to Savoie. U-High had to replace 18 starters from last year’s team that beat STM in the Division II championship game, but blanking the Cubs and holding them to only 105 yards of offense speaks volumes about what kind of defense Neville possesses.
“Defensively, they’re pretty special,” Savoie said. “I don’t think I was overly surprised (by the U-High win). The score was surprising, but I felt like Neville is that kind of team. They’re very capable of doing that to anybody. Shutting out U-High is a heck of a task.”