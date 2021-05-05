North Vermilion baseball coach Jeremy Trahan expects his team to face a mirror image of itself when the Patriots host No. 6 seed Franklinton in a Class 4A quarterfinals series beginning Friday.
"It should be two comparable teams," Trahan said. "They have three senior starters and we have two.
"Their coach (Jeff Tageant) has been there a long time and does a great job. They're just a solid club. They don't hang their hat on anything in particular."
The Demons (25-5) defeated North Vermilion's District 4-4A rival, Rayne High, in a second-round series.
"Rayne lost Game 1 6-4," Trahan said. "Then they beat Franklinton's ace in Game 2. In Game 3, they basically ran out of juice and energy."
Both teams have three top starting pitchers. For the Patriots, it's undefeated left-hander John Touchet, along with right-handers Tyson LeBlanc and Allen Johnson.
"Franklinton has a senior arm going to the University of New Orleans who throws in the mid-80s," Trahan said. "They have two other pitchers who throw in the mid-80s. They're all right-handed pitchers."
Last week, the No. 3 Patriots lost Game 1 to Carencro and were trailing 5-1 late in Game 2, but rallied to force a decisive Game 3.
In that game, North Vermilion (27-6) battled back from a 10-3 deficit to win 15-14.
"It's pretty amazing what these kids were able to do," Trahan said. "It was two top-notch teams fighting. Neither ever quit."
In the win, eight Patriots had at least one hit.
"Everybody contributed," Trahan said. "Guys off the bench contributed. It took everybody."
The Patriots have been able to get production from their entire order this season.
"Our nine-hole hitter, John Carter, had the big double against Ascension Episcopal," Trahan said. "Last weekend, it was Cooper David who had three hits after coming in as a pinch hitter. That was really, really big.
"It's definitely awesome to get production from so many players. The biggest thing is there is a lot of competition that goes on for positions throughout the year. That helps to keep guys hungry because they don't just settle in. It's not necessarily their spot for the whole year."
Sophomore Camden Breaux was 4 for 5 in Game 3 against Carencro with four runs scored, a stolen base and a two-run homer that gave the Patriots the lead for good.
"Camden and Lane Patin are both leadoff-type hitters," Trahan said. "They're interchangeable. At the beginning of the year, I had Lane leadoff.
"I flip-flopped them in the Carencro series because Lane struggled in one game. Both went off in Game 3. Both were huge."
In Game 3, Patin was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
"Our three hole hitter, Tyson LeBlanc, started the comeback for us in that game," Trahan said. "Dale Martin, our clean-up hitter, had a big drag bunt."
LeBlanc was 3 for 5 in Game 3 with three RBIs. Martin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
"Dylan Naquin had a bunt that tied it in Game 2, and Brandt Fontenot had a big hit," Trahan said. "We play small ball and like to run. We have some power, but that's not what our offense is about."
Relief pitcher Cole Verronie was an unsung hero in Game 3 against Carencro. The sophomore pitched four innings to get the win.
"By Game 3, both teams ran through a good bit of pitchers," Trahan said. "We had to use Allen to close Game 2. He's usually a starter.
"He had to sit for a while and then start Game 3. Cole gave up four runs in four innings, but he did an amazing job."