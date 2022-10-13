An 0-4 start might make some teams fold.
Not Catholic-New Iberia, however, which has won two straight games heading into Friday's District 8-2A contest at Delcambre (4-2, 0-1).
The Panthers (2-4, 1-0) pummeled Class 4A Eunice 44-18 for homecoming in Week 5. Then, the Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Ascension Episcopal 20-17 in the district opener last week.
"An 0-4 start is obviously not good, but there were a lot of times during that stretch where we could see glimpses of good things on the horizon," coach Scott Wattigny said.
"The message from the coaches to the players was that we're right here. We're at a crossroads. Stay with it so we can get over the hump."
The youthful Panthers, with only five seniors, matured a great deal during three consecutive road games against larger schools leading up to Week 5.
"Going into the Eunice game, we were saying, 'This could be the week that we put it all together, fellas,' " Wattigny said. "We had three long road games. One was at Parkview Baptist (in Baton Rouge), which is an intimidating atmosphere with the way they display all their playoff runs on their scoreboard.
"The next week, we traveled three hours to Leesville, which has one of the best running backs in the state (Xavier Ford). I just think that whole stretch made us grow up."
Sophomore quarterback Luke Landry completed 15 of 20 passes for 187 yards last week.
Jack Chauvin, Chris Green, Jaiden Mitchell, William Russell and Gunnar Brown have combined to catch 39 passes for 506 yards, and bruising junior tailback Javon Brown (6-foot-2, 252 pounds) has rushed for a team-high 254 yards on 48 carries.
"I think the biggest storyline last week was our ability to take on an Ascension Episcopal offense," Wattigny said. "Nobody has really limited their ability to score points. They scored 52 against Patterson.
"We were down 3-0 at the half, so we wanted our guys to be licking their chops. We stayed true to our offensive identity and finished with 397 yards. Our young, talented guys are getting experience. We're played quality competition, and, in some ways, we're feeling ourselves. We're feeling good about how we're playing."
Sharks circling
Southside, which is enjoying its best football season, has won five straight games after a season-opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Sharks (5-1, 4-0 District 3-5A) boast a robust rushing attack led by fullback Aaron Ford (82 carries for 611 yards, eight TDs) and quarterback Landon Baptiste (64-550, eight TDs).
Cameron Boutte (50-308, five TDs) and Brock Jones (31-203, TD) have also made contributions on the ground.
"Aaron has thrived this season," coach Josh Fontenot said. "He's one of those kids you really pull for. He's worked his butt off for four years."
Baptiste has a strong arm, but the senior hasn't had to throw the ball often. He's completed 20 of 43 passes for 265 yards with five TDs and no interceptions.
"After a couple of years running our offense, Landon could probably go out there and call (every play)," Fontenot said. "We give him a little freedom to get us out of bad plays (with audibles)."
Southside, which hosts Sulphur (2-4, 1-4) on Friday, earned possibly its biggest victory in school history with a 49-23 win at Carencro in Week 3.
"That was a signature win," Fontenot said. "Carencro is a storied program with as big a tradition as anyone. That was huge for us, and we've been able to follow up with a couple more victories."
Mathews, Hollier sparking STM
St. Thomas More is known for its fast-paced, high-scoring offense, but the Cougars are also stingy on defense.
In last week's 42-0 District 4-4A shutout of North Vermilion, the Cougars limited the Patriots to 155 yards rushing and 20 yards passing.
Defensive tackle Holden Mathews and defensive end Austin Hollier have led the STM defense.
"(Mathews) is the strongest player on the team," defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said of the senior, who lost 30 pounds during the offseason in an effort to become quicker, which has paid off.
"He has a great attitude. He has great feet, and he's the person the group rallies around along with Austin Hollier."
The Cougars (5-1, 1-0), who visit Northside (3-3, 0-1) on Friday, have been put in extra work to bolster a defense that returned only four starters from last year.
"They come to me before practice, wanting to run extra pursuit drills so they don't cramp up during the games," Tidwell said. "They're really conscientious about playing the game right.
"It's a young defense that has quickly developed chemistry. They support each other and have learned to play quicker by watching a lot of film on our opponents. They're good students of the game and they're fun to be around."