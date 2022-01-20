CARENCRO – Carencro head boys basketball coach Chris Kovatch enters every season with lofty expectations.
And those expectations go far beyond winning records, district titles and playoff berths.
Kovatch’s expectations revolves around competing for and winning state championships, as the Bears did in 2018.
However, this year the Bears have struggled through highs and lows of the first 19 games, posting a 10-9 overall record during non-district play.
“We knew that we would take some bumps this year with our schedule,” Kovatch said. “We could have toned down our schedule and as a result had five fewer losses, but I wanted to put them through the grind.”
Playing a grueling schedule that included games against Wossman, Ouachita, Rayville, Southwood, and Catholic High of Baton Rouge are simply designed to help prepare the Bears to make a run once the postseason begins.
“Every year, I’m focused on us winning the last five games of the year,” Kovatch said. “Now, we have let one or two games slip away that will hurt us in the power rankings. So, we’re going to have to kick it into gear in this last month in order to start trying to get where we want to be.”
Kovatch has a roster made up of six seniors, seven sophomores and one junior, all of whom have received a plethora of playing time during the past season and a half.
“Our team is kind of an odd group in that they had zero playing time before last year,” Kovatch said. “And last year, due to COVID, they only played like 14 games. So, we’re experiencing some highs and lows and every time it seems like we’re turning the corner, we come back and show immaturity.”
The Bears, who will open District 5-4A play at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Northside, are led by seniors Kyron Jackson and Varnavous Narcisse. Jackson leads the team in scoring as he is averaging 17.5 points per game, while Narcisse is averaging 11.
“These guys are working extremely hard,” Kovatch said. “As coaches and players, we have to be better. We are still making too many mistakes and that is something that we have to eliminate if we’re going to get to where we want to be.”
Among the mistakes the Bears need to correct is ball protection and finishing teams off when the opportunity presents itself.
“We’ll have an opportunity to put a team away, but we’ll go screen the wrong guy or not screen anyone,” Kovatch said. “Or we’ll throw the ball to someone wearing the wrong jersey or we will just throw it out of bounds. The kids own up to those mistakes. They realize they are making them, but we just aren’t fixing them fast enough.”
However, if the Bears can rid themselves of those miscues, Kovatch strongly believes Carencro can be a threat not only in district, but throughout the Class 5A playoffs.
“We can be a dangerous team,” Kovatch said. “It’s just about putting it together for a full 32 minutes. We have had our moments, but we just haven’t done it consistently. If we do, I think we can make some noise.”