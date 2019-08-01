Editor's note: This is the fifth preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Rayne Wolves.
WHAT WE KNOW
Sometimes the realization of a dream can be underwhelming. Maybe accomplishing a goal ends up being not all it was cracked up to be.
That’s not the case for new Rayne football coach Kaine Guidry.
The former Wolves quarterback who graduated in 2005 always aspired to lead his alma mater, and the long-awaited opportunity hasn’t disappointed, perhaps even exceeding his expectations. His presence also seems to have energized a program that endured a rough 2018 season, especially by its standards.
A year after reaching the semifinals for the first time in 42 years, the Wolves struggled to replace the production of its top two rushers from 2017, Trent Winbush and Darien Harmon. That led to 3-8 record — one of Rayne’s win came via forfeit — and a first-round playoff exit.
The end of the season also concluded the tenure of the program’s winningest coach, Curt Ware. Ware, now the head coach at New Iberia, stepped down after leading Rayne to the playoffs nine times.
Guidry, who coached under Ware at Rayne for four years, returns to the school after spending three years as Crowley’s offensive coordinator. With the Gents, Guidry coached alongside Stuart Cook, the son of the legendary Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook. Guidry started out his career assisting the Pioneers.
Rayne fans should certainly notice Lewis Cook’s influence on Guidry when they watch the Wolves’ offense this season. Rayne’s shift from the Wing-T under Ware to a pro-style offense under Guidry should be the team’s bigger overarching theme in 2019. Guidry said Rayne will continue to be run-first, but, like Cook’s offenses, he wants to be as balanced as possible.
The transition should be aided by having a returning starter at quarterback, junior Collin Lacombe, and two on the offensive line, seniors Dylan Istre and Brandon Auguillard. Guidry believes Lacombe, also a talented baseball player, is capable of handling everything asked of him.
Senior Jamarcus Monroe leads the defensive unit at inside linebacker, but he’ll be a factor in the offensive backfield as well. Monroe should be helped in the front seven by defensive end/outside linebacker Ron Roberts, who enters his third year as a starter. Monroe is one of three returning starters on the defensive line, along with Auguillard and Miles Doucet. Baylon Leon, who moved from offensive guard to tight end and outside linebacker, is another name to watch in the front seven.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Rayne graduated 22 seniors last year and returns eight starters, only three which come on offense. In fact, none of the eight new starters on offense are seniors, and a couple of the new senior starters on defense are first-year players.
So the Wolves will likely endure some growing pains in 2019. But considering the changing systems, Guidry enjoys having so much youth and inexperience on the roster. It’s a hard-working crop of young players, too, which should mix well with the returning upperclassmen.
Offensively, the backfield is among the bigger questions marks. Guidry said Rayne will take a tailback-by-committee approach with young players receiving opportunities, including freshman Darian Chevalier, but junior Ron Charles will start at running back. Guidry is excited about fullback Reid Dupont, a fast and physical runner who also excels with his hands. Some of Rayne’s better receivers play in the backfield.
The defensive backfield is similar in its lack of experience, as free safety Will Arceneaux is the only returning starter. Guidry, however, is excited about the addition of two basketball players that will play in the secondary, seniors Tony Cormier and Jamarcus Richard.
HOW WE SEE IT
As much as Guidry emphasizes turning the page to 2019 and not dwelling on the past, he doesn’t want his returning players to forget about what happened last year. Hopefully, he suggested, it can serve as some measure of motivation to prevent it from happening again. Success isn’t foreign to this program, so losing seasons aren’t treated lightly.
Still, Guidry isn’t overly-worried about wins and losses in Year 1. Quality programs are dispersed throughout the schedule, including a pair of defending state champions in Eunice and Lafayette Christian, and the changing offensive scheme could require an adjustment period. Rayne’s new district, however, doesn’t appear to be as challenging overall as it was a year ago.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 11: versus Eunice
Eunice and Rayne have played every year since 2011, and the Bobcats have won five of those eight meetings, including last year’s 36-14 victory. But the circumstances of this yearly matchup are now different.
With Ware departing and Guidry installing a pro-style offense at Rayne, the Eunice-Rayne game will no longer be a battle of Wing-T teams. Ware previously served under Bobcats coach Paul Trosclair, so the mirroring styles made sense. The two teams are also now in the same district, as Eunice is moving up in class after winning last year’s Class 3A state title, and this game with kick off league play for both teams.
So this October contest should be a litmus test for both teams -- how far Rayne has come in a short time under Guidry and if the Bobcats will be contenders in the district and beyond.
COACHSPEAK
Joining Guidry at Rayne is two new assistant coaches. Josh Schrader, who previously coached Crowley’s offensive line and also led the school’s softball team, will now coach the Wolves’ line. Randy Judice, a former Church Point assistant, will be Guidry’s defensive coordinator. Judice is another Rayne graduate and previously worked alongside Guidry under Ware. The rest of Guidry’s staff were already a part of the Wolves’ football program.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Collin Lacombe, 6-1, 175, Jr.
If you’re going to change offensive schemes, having a returning starting quarterback makes the transition a little easier. Guidry has that in the left-handed Lacombe. Guidry raves about the junior quarterback’s coachability and intelligence, but the coach also believes Lacombe has all the tools to be productive. Despite the run-oriented nature of the Wolves’ new pro-style offense, Lacombe will have opportunities in the quick-passing game and occasional shots down the field. Guidry also said he has enough athleticism to run a few option plays in the playbook.
OG Dylan Istre, 5-6, 190, Sr.
His size may not wow onlookers, but Guidry lauds Istre’s motor and work ethic -- in the weight room and in the classroom. As the only two returning starters on the offensive line -- and the only two senior starters on offense -- Istre and Augillard will anchor the Wolves’ up front. Istre should see time on the defensive line as well, so his durability will be critical.
OT/DT Brandon Auguillard, 5-10, 230, Sr.
The key for Auguillard is playing high intensity on every snap, Guidry said. Because when and if he does, the coach said he could be a “dangerous player.” The senior two-way starter is one of the strongest and smartest players on the team, so he, like Istre, will be on the field plenty.
LB/RB Jamarcus Monroe, 5-11, 205, Sr.
Guidry said Monroe is “probably the best overall athlete we have,” so it’s no surprise he’ll have a role on both offense and defense. During 7-on-7’s this summer, Monroe showed an ability to attack the ball in the air as a receiver. The goal is to get him the ball in space and let him use his natural ability. On defense, Guidry said he’ll have to make 12-15 tackles a game at inside linebacker in order for the Wolves’ defense to be successful.
DE Ron Roberts, 5-11, 205, Sr.
The Wolves’ lone returning All-District first-teamer, Roberts is “a beast,” Guidry said. Roberts can clean 275 pounds, evidence of his explosiveness, but Guidry believes he can even more effective if he maintains his intensity of every play. Roberts is listed as a defensive end but could end up playing more of an outside linebacker role. Guidry said the Wolves’ defense will likely feature a three-man front most of the time despite being somewhat multiple.
Head coach: Kaine Guidry
Record: First year
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 WELSH
13 Abbeville
20 WESTLAKE
27 Berwick
October
4 DUTCHTOWN
11 EUNICE*
18 North Vermillion*
25 LAGRANGE*
November
1 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
8 Washington-Marion*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 3-8
Beat Welsh 2-0 (forfeit)
Lost Lake Charles College Prep 17-14
Lost Eunice 36-14
Beat ERATH 37-8
Lost LEESVILLE 41-26
Lost Teurlings Catholic 40-14
Beat NORTHSIDE 48-26
Lost Carencro 39-21
Lost WESTGATE 47-20
Lost ST. THOMAS MORE 54-10
Playoffs
Lost Warren Easton 44-0
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 3-8
2017: 10-3
2016: 10-2
2015: 2-8
2014: 9-3
Key losses: WR Zach Fontenot, RB Darian Richard, RB Darion Senegal, DB Marlon Forman.
Base offense: Pro style
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Durrell Weathersby (5-7, 145, Jr.)
WR Lexx Guidry (5-8, 150, Jr.)
TE Baylon Leon (6-0, 185, Jr.)
OT Trevon Williams (5-11, 205, Soph.)
OG David George (5-9, 159, Jr.)
C Jamarrion Sams (6-0, 185, Jr.)
OG Dylan Istre (5-6, 190, Sr.)*
OT Brandon Auguillard (5-10, 230, Sr.)*
QB Collin Lacombe (6-1, 175, Jr.)*
FB Reid Dupont (5-9, 185, Jr.)
RB Ron Charles (5-8, 150, Jr.)
Defense
DE Ron Roberts (6-1, 195, Sr.)*
DT Brandon Auguillard (5-10, 230, Sr.)*
DT J’Sia Eaglin (5-11, 220, Soph.)
DE Miles Doucet (5-10, 205, Sr.)*
LB Bleyton Francis (5-9, 175, Soph.)
LB Jamarcus Monroe (5-11, 205, Sr.)*
LB Miguel Delvalle (5-10, 180, Sr.)
CB Tony Cormier (5-8, 165, Sr.)
CB Jamarcus Richard (5-10, 175, Sr.)
SS Payton Francis (5-8, 165, Sr.)
FS Will Arceneaux (5-7, 150, Jr.)*
*--denotes returning starter