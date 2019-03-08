LAKE CHARLES When the 2018-19 Lafayette Christian Knights lifted the Division IV state boys basketball championship trophy after subduing Hamilton Christian 56-51 Friday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, there was a special sense of accomplishment.

Nothing about the program’s third straight state title was easy.

For coach Errol Rogers, winning it all in his first year as the LCA boys coach after leading the Lady Knights to a pair of state titles wasn’t even easy.

In the postgame locker room, Rogers explained how close a friend he is to Hamilton Christian coach Dexter Washington.

“As much as I’m glad we won, I hate to see my friend lose,” Rogers said through tears. “It’s hard. It was hard for me to celebrate, because I hate to see him lose.

"Everybody sees me clowning on the sidelines. That’s just me, but this is my friend right here.”

Getting to that state title stage also required leaping other obstacles in a transition season after the departure of Byron Starks to start LSU-Eunice’s program.

“The only thing that worried me is when you followed somebody whose been here five times in a row, won two and you lose one of the best players in the school’s history in Greg Williams (now at St. John’s),” Rogers said. “Now you’ve got to come and get them to understand that you don’t have a Greg Williams any more. They (current players) didn’t want to hear that, but I said it a few times.”

Rogers also came with a new game plan.

“The style he (Rogers) played is a little different,” said senior point guard Terrence Jones, Jr., who had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. “But we knew if we all just trusted him. I’m not going to lie. It was hard. He’ll tell you, we were against it sometimes. He would just tell us that we’ve got to trust him. He’s been doing this for a long time. He showed us he was right.”

On Friday, Rogers was thankful his Knights (31-4) did their best job of listening when it mattered most.

“I just told the guys that for the first time this year, everything we asked them to do, they did it,” Rogers said. “They were locked in. We haven’t played this well all year long.

“We’ve played great in certain situations, but I’m talking about a total game. We haven’t played like this all year long. The good thing is they played their best game of the game at the right time of the year.”

Part of what made this tough transition year work was the addition of Billy Francis, Jr., who went home with the Tournament Finals MVP after scoring 13 points and seven rebounds.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” Rogers told. “One day I’m sitting the gym and a lady tells me, ‘They got a little kid (Francis) who just moved from Arkansas and he’s thinking about coming to LCA.’ I’m talking about a blessing. He’s been a blessing to add another guy like him into the mix with these guys who already can play. It just changed this whole program.”

Francis’ big stretch came early in the fourth quarter when a personal seven-point stretch culminated in a 3-pointer with 5:10 left for a 46-38 lead.

“The 3 was wide open when I caught it,” Francis said. “I hadn’t hit the first three I shot. Coming from a game that I hit three out of four, that was kind of discouraging. But my teammates kept telling me to shoot it and it was open, so I shot it and it happened to go in.

“Then the other four points, they found me in transition. T.J. made a great pass down low, so those seven points couldn’t have come without them.”

Leading the scoring for the Knights was Javian Howard with 15 points and five rebounds.

“I’m just so speechless right now,” Howard said. “I’m so excited that we won. It felt like, since we’re all seniors, it felt like we won it all together.

“We’ve been playing with each other since we were young kids – me, TJ, Pierre (Dupre) and Victor (Dupre) since we were like 7 years old. It feels good because we won it together.”

For Jones, it felt great because it was hard, forcing the Knights to meet the challenge.

“It was great fun,” Jones said. “I’m not taking the other two for granted at all, but I almost cried when the time went off. I ain’t never felt like that. We had to work hard the whole game for this one. That made it mean that much more.”

Jones’ floor leadership down the stretch also fulfilled a season-long checklist for him. Prior to the season, Marist told Jones it was interested in him, but “sometimes he got wild in the last two minutes.”

Jones changed that on Friday, running crucial time off the clock with his expert ball-handling.

“So the whole year I’m thinking about that,” Jones said. “I’ve got to learn how to ice the game and control the game. Time and score, like coach Byron (Starks) used to say. Coach Errol was always on me about that. I still haven’t mastered it.”