Elliott Jones is taking his game to a new level. Jones, an assistant baseball coach at Southern University for the last five years, has been hired as the head baseball coach at Class 4A Livonia High.
“I’m so excited about the chance to be a head coach for the first time and I'm ready to get started,” Jones said. “It was important for me to be in a place that was the right fit for myself and my family. When I went in for an interview, I saw that Livonia is the right fit in every way.”
The 26-year-old Jones is a Shreveport native who played first base the Jaguars before joining the staff of legendary coach Roger Cador. At Livonia, he succeeds another former SU player, Jason Lemoine, who has moved to an administration position at Brusly High.
Lemoine led the Wildcats to Class 3A prominence, including an LHSAA 3A title in 2011. Livonia was 20-12 last spring and advanced to the 4A playoffs.
In addition to his baseball duties, Jones is an assistant football coach for the Wildcats. The dual duties suit Jones well. He played quarterback at Shreveport’s Huntington High.