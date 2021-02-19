The St. Thomas More girls soccer team is accustomed to delivering in big moments, and Friday afternoon was no different.
The Cougars were facing a fellow Division II power in Vandebilt in a semifinal that came down to the wire, but the Cougars were up to the task in their quest for a fourth straight state championship and defeated the Terriers 1-0 in regulation.
The Cougars were challenged with windy conditions throughout as well as tough defense by the Terriers, but the Cougars’ grit and determination prevailed.
“It’s wonderful, they earned it,” Cougars coach Daniel Underwood said. “We faced (Vandebilt) last year in the semifinals. We’re two powerhouse programs. They compete at a very high level, so we knew coming into the game that it was going to be a result like this, it was going to be tight. Coming into the match I knew the midfield was going to be the key to the game, and I feel like our players really handled themselves well on the midfield and took care of business.”
The Cougars finally broke through after midfielder Mary Elise Quoyeser delivered a perfect goal with 5:38 to go in the first half.
“Our goal game from one of our central midfielders,” Underwood said. “It’s funny because we’ve been telling Mary Elise to take shots all season long. In fact, we kind of joked about it the last couple of weeks even so far as making her play striker one day in practice. You saw the girls holding her up, carrying her at the end because I think it was only her second or third goal of the season. It was a game-winner tonight, so she definitely deserved to be carried off the field.”
The Cougars' backline perform well, led by senior captain Riley LeBlanc, to hold off a late push from the Terriers.
“It definitely got a little hectic,” Underwood said. “I think it got a little tight there toward the end, but we coach in those moments to make sure you just do your job and keep the ball out of the back of the net, so that’s what our defense did tonight.”
The Cougars got a couple good shots from Raegan Latiolais and Mary-Ainsley Alack, but goals were hard to come by in the second half with the wind going against them.
“I think the first half we definitely executed the game plan accordingly as far as taking possession,” Underwood said. “Obviously the wind to our back definitely helped. The second half the wind was a little bit of a factor. The first 20 minutes again we controlled the game for the most part, and then like any good team does, Vandebilt pressed and tried to get the equalizer there, but we were blessed and fortunate and held on.”
The Cougars will be appearing in their fifth straight state championship game and appear to have the pieces in place to bring home their fourth in a row. STM will play the Lakeshore-Ben Franklin winner at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the state title in Hammond.
“We’ll take the weekend to enjoy this moment,” Underwood said. “Come Monday we’ll start to turn our sights toward Hammond this Friday. This is a group of seniors that have won three straight. They definitely have the experience and the know how, the talents there. If they win it will be four, but for this group it will be the first, and that’s what we focus is this team and this year’s group. It’s definitely been a trying year, so to win it under these circumstances, it would be a little bit more special.”