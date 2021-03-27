YOUNGSVILLE — Baseball in District 3-5A is usually always intense, and Saturday’s contest between the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams and Southside Sharks was no different.
After being scoreless through four innings, the Wreckin’ Rams broke through in the fifth inning with a pair of runs and were able to prevent the Sharks from rallying in the seventh to secure a 2-1 victory on the road at Fabacher Field.
Neither team found much offense with the wind blowing in, and Wreckin’ Rams’ sophomore pitcher RJ Davis was able to take advantage and pitch a complete game.
“It was a tough day to hit in this wind,” Wreckin’ Rams coach Clay Courtier said. “RJ (Davis) just did a tremendous job throughout the game. He kept them off balance with his breaking ball and changeup. He just completed his butt off until the end, and he did a great job with that last hitter.
"The guy fought him off, fought him off, and he made a great pitch to finish him off. He did a tremendous job for us.”
Davis got into a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning, but Courtier was confident that he’d be able to get the job done, and he was able to work out of it and put the Sharks away.
“When I went out to talk to him (Davis), he had gotten down 2-0 to the last couple hitters,” Courtier said. “He knows how much confidence I have in him, and the whole point was to get ahead of the guy. We don’t want to go 2-0 to this guy right here and have to battle back, and he did a good job of it.
"My thought process was not to pull him, I wanted him to finish. I thought he deserved to finish, and he did a great job pulling it off. He showed some toughness right there.”
Davis, who is now 5-0 on the season, excelled by pitching to contact, and he’s been one of the Wreckin' Rams’ top arms alongside senior Ian Montz.
“I threw a lot of strikes,” Davis said. “My main focus was just filling the strike zone, let them hit it, the wind was blowing in. No balls were going to get far, and that’s what we did. That was a pretty big game, we did really good today. I definitely started to go down after they got the bases loaded.
"Things started to go sideways, I wasn’t getting the exact pitches that I wanted, and came out, took a sec, got my head straight and came back and finished the game.”
Montz returned to the lineup after missing the last four games, and while the bats weren’t on fire, they did enough to take home a big district road win.
“Today was his (Montz) first game back in five games,” Courtier said. “He had a muscle pull in his back, so we’re going to kind of work him back in the rotation a little slow and see how he feels. Our pitching has been good. Offensively we’ve been inconsistent a little bit.
"A lot of games we’ve done just enough to win, but with the wind blowing like it was today it was a tough day to hit, but I thought we had some good at-bats, we had some good swings.”
While the Sharks fell a bit short, head coach Andre Boudreaux was proud of their effort in what was a gritty performance against a battle-tested district opponent.
“We’ve got a young crew,” Boudreaux said. “We didn’t get to play much last year with COVID shutting us down, so we’re kind of going through the first round of district, they’re kind of going as we go. That’s a good team in the dugout, and our kids battled all seven innings, and you can’t ask much more of them."
Both teams have a lot of tough games left to go, including against Lake Charles powerhouses Barbe and Sam Houston, but they first have to face each other again on Tuesday with the Wreckin’ Rams hosting this time around at Scott McCullough Field.
“We’ll deal with them (Barbe and Sam Houston) when we get to them,” Courtier said. “We have a lot of games to go before them, the biggest game for us is the next one. We’re a young team, but they play really well together."