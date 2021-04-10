BASEBALL
Breaux Bridge 4, Cecilia 2
Eunice 5, Plaquemine 3
Catholic-NI 12, Delcambre 4
North Vermilion 17, LaGrange 2
Loreauville 4, Houma Christian 1
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Rayne 8, Carencro 6
Beau Chene 13, Livonia 0
Pine Prairie 8, Bunkie 7
Avoyelles 20, Abbeville 1
Berwick 13, Erath 3
Lake Arthur 10, Episcopal of Acadiana 5
West St. Mary 10, Franklin 0
Vermilion Catholic 5, Opelousas Catholic 2
Sacred Heart-VP 8, Central Catholic 4
Rosepine 9, St. Edmund 2
Iowa 3, Westminster 2
Vandebilt 19, Hanson 8
Grand Lake 8, Highland Baptist 5
Starks 9, Northside Christian 3
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Schedule
Southside at Lafayette High, Rayne at Grand Lake, Ellender at Westgate, Beau Chene at Sacred Heart-VP, Northside Christian at Iota, Abbeville at Welsh.
Tuesday’s Schedule
3-5A – Acadiana at Sam Houston, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Sulphur, Lafayette High at Southside.
4-4A – North Vermilion at Eunice, LaGrange at Lake Arthur.
5-4A – St. Thomas More at Carencro, Northside at Teurlings.
6-4A – Beau Chene at Port Barre, Opelousas at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Livonia.
5-3A – Mamou at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte.
6-3A – Kaplan at Abbeville, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville.
6-2A – Beau Chene at Port Barre.
7-2A – Opelousas Catholic at Parkview Baptist.
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
8-1A – Centerville at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B – ESA at Bell City.
6-C – Hackberry at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Welsh at Rayne, Westgate at West St. Mary, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Kaplan at Lafayette Christian, Loreauville at Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
SOFTBALL
Quitman 2, Loreauville 1
Patterson 16, Breaux Bridge 0
Teurlings 3, Ascension Catholic 0
North Vermilion 7, Church Point 3
Westminster 14, Crowley 4
Kaplan 6, Northside Christian 3
E.D. White 7, Lafayette Christian 6
Buckeye 5, Lake Arthur 0
Ascension Catholic 9, Catholic-NI 8
Academy of Our Lady 19, Opelousas Catholic 6
Archbishop Chapelle 7, Opelousas Catholic 6
Hanson 6, St. Edmund 5
Vermilion Catholic 15, St. Louis Catholic 7
Barbe 8, Acadiana 0
Beau Chene 12, Rayne 2
St. Thomas More 10, Archbishop Chapelle 0
Westgate 13, St. Martinville 2
Denham Springs 18, Cecilia 10
Pine Prairie 11, Anacoco 0
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Schedule
New Iberia at Lafayette High, Southside at Westgate, Beau Chene at Kaplan, North Vermilion at Cecilia, Ascension Episcopal at Rayne, Washington-Marion at David Thibodaux, Crowley at St. Edmund, Avoyelles at Opelousas, Westgate at David Thibodaux, Delcambre at Erath, Highland Baptist at St. Martinville, Church Point at Pine Prairie, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Gueydan at Northside Christian, Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian, Iota at Mamou.
Tuesday’s Schedule
3-5A – Lafayette High at Acadiana, St. Thomas More at Barbe,
4-4A – Westgate at Eunice, North Vermilion at Teurlings, St. Edmund at Rayne.
5-4A – North Vermilion at Teurlings, Bunkie at Carencro.
6-4A – Breaux Bridge at Vermilion Catholic, Delcambre at Cecilia.
5-3A – Zachary at Church Point, Opelousas Catholic at Pine Prairie.
6-3A – David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Iowa.
6-2A – Lafayette Christian at Buckeye, Lake Arthur at Gueydan.
7-2A – Ascension Episcopal at Peabody, New Iberia at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Cecilia, Loreauville at Sacred Heart.
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic at Pine Prairie, St. Edmund at Rayne.
8-1A – Highland Baptist at Central Catholic.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Beau Chene at Acadiana, St. Thomas More at Cecilia, Breaux Bridge at Port Barre, Iota at Loreauville, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Catholic-NI at Opelousas Catholic, Anacoco at Notre Dame, Delcambre at Franklin, Northwest at Avoyelles.