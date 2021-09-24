Westgate senior athlete Jordan Doucet wasn’t expecting to play quarterback this season after serving primarily as a wide receiver prior to this year, but he’s answered the call under center so far.
Returning starting quarterback Brennan Landry has been out since Week 1 with an injury, and while he was originally replaced by Danny Lewis, Doucet’s stepped in ever since Week 2, and his skills as a passer were on full display in Thursday night’s 39-21 victory over St. Martinville.
Doucet threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-11 passing, playing every snap under center and adding 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns as well as an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“He (Doucet) is playing his tail off,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “He had a hell of an offseason working his tail off, realizing that he has to be the guy, and he just stepped into those shoes. With Brennan (Landry) being down, everybody else has got to step up, and he’s been that guy that’s been making plays for us, and we’re going to keep riding him.”
Doucet was on point with his weapons at wide receiver in Lewis, Derick Latulas and Amaaz Eugene, and he’s hoping to receive more recruiting attention with two Division I offers already on the table.
“It (learning quarterback) was kind of tough at first,” Doucet said. “I had a full week of practice at quarterback again, so I was able to execute. It’s a good feeling that if I’m in a jam that I have playmakers at the receiver position, so I can just throw it to them, and they’re going to make a play.”
“This is an important year for me because I have two (offers), but I’m not satisfied. I believe I’m better than that, and I’m proving to all the college coaches that they should offer me and that they should want me on their team.”
The Westgate offense was strong from start to finish with Latulas also delivering a 22-yard rushing touchdown, and senior running back Steven Antoine finished with 127 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
“Dedrick (Latulas) does a good job, him and Amaaz (Eugene),” Ryan Antoine said. “That’s the third straight week with him (Steven Antoine) over 100 yards. He’s that bell cow for us, that extra dimension, that one-two punch with Jordan being able to use his speed and Steven able to pound it, and we have Danny (Lewis) able to do some things across the middle, so we feel like we have some good weapons.”
The Westgate defense also came to play with Division I recruits Derek Williams, Zyion Madison and Bradley Lewis leading the charge.
“Those guys (Williams, Madison and Lewis) have been making plays all year,” Antonie said. “They’ve been making plays since their freshman year, for their whole career at Westgate High School. Those guys are Division I players, they’re college players, so we expect them to step up and make those plays for us.”
St. Martinville attempted a second half comeback and had the lead cut to 10 early in the fourth quarter with junior quarterback Tanner Harrison leading the way with three rushing touchdowns.
“St. Martinville is a good team, so they’re going to come out there, we knew they were going to make a push,” Antoine said. “We told them at halftime, they’re going to have a momentum shift, so we’ve just got to be ready for that run, and I think we did a good job of composing. They got it down to a 10-point game at one point, but we had to stifle them and step up.”
Next up for Westgate (3-1) will be a tough test against Lake Charles College Prep, and St. Martinville (3-1) will look to put this one behind them as they prepare for another tough 4A opponent in Carencro.
“Once again, we’ve got to go out there and play,” Antoine said. “This next month or so for us with Lake Charles College Prep, then we play STM, then we play St. Aug, then we play Teurlings, so we’ve got some games going on for us. That’s what we wanted, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready to go.”
“I feel if we just keep our head in the right spot, then we’re going to keep winning,” Doucet said. “If we can keep the chemistry up and not have mental mess ups, then we’re probably going to go to the state championship game. We’ve got a good team, we should be able to go.”