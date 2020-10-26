While a lot of the credit to Ascension Episcopal's fast start to the season has gone to their offense, the Blue Gators' defense has been right there with them.
The 3-0 Blue Gators have allowed 14 or fewer points in the three wins, and orchestrating that strong play has been the linebacking corps led by junior Hayden Cormier.
Cormier's stepped into a leadership role this season.
"All our guys (on defense) have been playing well," coach Matt Desormeaux said. "Hayden (Cormier) has been the quarterback of the linebackers. He makes the calls and all that and is good at getting guys lined up. He knows his position and is like a coach on the field."
The Blue Gators have received strong play from their other two linebackers in seniors Carson Ronsonet and Andre Domengeaux, who have stepped up after IMG transfer Grant Miller ended up transferring back out of state.
"We have a really good linebacking corps," Desormeaux said. "All three of those guys have done a phenomenal job. Our guys fly around the football, they're physical and they bring a lot energy to the field."
Freeman sparks Patriots
Things have turned for the better in recent weeks for the North Vermilion Patriots with two straight wins heading into district play.
The Patriots offense has been led by running back Benny Freeman, who ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries last week in a 35-20 victory agains Crowley. On the season, Freeman has 349 yards and four scores on 43 carries.
"(Freeman) has been big for us," Blakey said. "We were only up 28-20 against Crowley last week facing third-and-15, and he ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run to secure the game. He's been doing what we're wanting to do on offense. He's answered the call."
While Freeman's excellence on the ground has helped the offense play at a solid level, Blakey said the passing game will need to make strides in Friday's District 4-4A opener at Rayne.
"(Freeman) played last season as a running back and a receiver, but he's been our feature back this year," Blakey said. "Our quarterback can gain positive yards, we've just got to get better throwing the ball. We're going to have to have a pretty high level of focus to beat a quality football team like Rayne."
Westminster leaning on Lyons
In a challenging season for many, the Westminster Crusaders have improved under coach Patrick Clarkston.
The Crusaders are 3-1 and could easily be 4-0. The key to that turnaround is their strong ground attack led by senior back Cade Lyons.
"Cade (Lyons) has been a complete back for us," Clarkston said. "He runs in between the tackles low and does a great job making that first guy miss, and he does a great job of attacking the gap. We also utilize his speed on jet sweeps, but I'd say the difference from last year is making that first guy miss."
Lyons worked on his conditioning this offseason in preparation for a workhorse role and has ran for more than 200 yards twice this season. Altogether Lyons has rushed for 604 yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 carries.
"Cade had the third-best rushing stats on our team last year, so we knew there was something there," Clarkston said. "He started eating better and came in a lot leaner this offseason. He had it on his mind to be a great back for us this season, and it's showing."