LAKE CHARLES — Technically, it was a sweep, but there was nothing easy about the way the No. 1-seeded Barbe Buccaneers advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals with a pair of 3-2 home wins over the No. 8 Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams.

“First of all, I just want to say how much I respect for Acadiana’s coaches,” Barbe coach Glenn Cecchini said. “They’re hard-nosed. They’re champions, a lot of football guys. I’m a lot calmer guy than I used to be, but I’m screaming in the dugout, ‘They’re going to punch you in the face. You’ve got to punch back.’

“Their spirit. You’re not in a boxing match, but they’re not going to give in. They’re going to compete.”

Surging Wreckin' Rams won't be intimidated by No. 1 Barbe in 5A baseball series There are a lot of reasons an opponent might get intimidated by the Barbe baseball program.

The Bucs (36-3) will advance to play the winner of the West Monroe-Zachary series, while the Rams’ season ended at 25-13.

“There’s nothing I can take away from what our kids did,” AHS coach Clay Courtier said. “There’s nothing I can take away from what they did all year long. I feel like we competed in every game we played this year. I attest that to these seniors and their leadership.”

Many Rams fans brought some lingering bittersweet to the park in Lake Charles on Saturday after a controversial safe call caught on video played a big role in Barbe’s final two runs in the 3-2 win in Game 1.

“We were close,” Courtier said. “I think we probably should have won the baseball game last night. It just didn’t happen. Today, we battled. We just left a couple pitches up, and they made us pay. That’s a great baseball team. You’ve got to give it to them for taking care of what they needed to do to win the game.”

Courtier said Friday’s controversy didn’t negatively impact his Rams on Saturday.

Seth Trahan, Gavin Cox push Acadiana High into quarterfinals with tight win over Live Oak SCOTT — Gusty winds were blowing in Saturday at Scott McCullough Field.

“I really wasn’t worried, because I know these guys and I know what they carry inside of them,” he said. “I knew they would come out and compete. That’s something we talked about before we left here. I told them to come out and play loose and relaxed today.”

Cecchini said it was the first time in all of his years that his Bucs won 3-2 with three solo homers.

“It’s crazy,” Cecchini said. “There were four long balls today. The wind was blowing out. It’s May 4 — the wind seldom blows out May 4 (here).”

Brody Drost hit a lead-off homer in the fourth for a 1-0 Barbe lead.

In the fifth, Ian Montz’s lead-off blast to center tied it at 1-1.

Davis Meche hit a lead-off homer in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.

Acadiana pulls away in fifth inning to pull away from Live Oak in baseball playoffs SCOTT — The 8-2 final between Acadiana and Live Oak high schools doesn't reflect how evenly matched the two teams are.

Then after Acadiana tied it when Cordell Thibodeaux walked and eventually scored a passed ball in the sixth, Damon Fountain hit a game-winning homer to left.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Cecchini said. “He left our program. He wasn’t happy. We let him come back and that guy has been an absolute pleasure. He’s been the hardest worker. He’s a 4.0 (grade-point-average student). He’s going to Tulane. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

Fountain had left runners in scoring position in his two previous at-bats before the game-winner.

“He was here at 11 o’clock hitting early,” Cecchini said. “I yelled at him, not just him, ‘Do I need to pinch-hit for you seniors. I’m tired of seeing all the pop-ups.’ And he’s been really consistent lately.

“One of my coaches said, ‘Hey, the guy’s way back, do you want to bunt?’ I said, ‘You kidding me? This guy can lose one.’ I barely got the words out of my mouth and he hit one. It was a bomb.”

Barbe’s Jack Walker was the winning pitching, giving up two runs on two hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Dawson Alexander pitched the seventh for the save.

“Acadiana’s a great hitting team,” Cecchini said. “People don’t realize. I mean a really good hitting team. Walker averages about 11 strikeouts a game.”

Rams starter Montz lasted three-plus winning, before Justin Grice pitched the final four innings, giving up two of the three solo homers.

“I wanted to go as long as I could with Ian,” Courtier said. “I thought he left a couple balls up early and then he kind of settled down a little bit. In that last inning, I don’t know if he got tired. Maybe he just kind of lost focus a little bit.

“And Justin (Grice) did what Justin’s done all year long, really. He’s come in and stopped people and given us a chance to win. I’m looking forward to him for the next two years.”