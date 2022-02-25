Episcopal School of Acadiana held a four-point lead at halftime of Thursday's Division V boys basketball quarterfinal against Christ Episcopal School, but Falcons coach Jason Fatheree was anything but satisfied.
After Fatheree gave his team a fiery pep-talk, the No. 3 Falcons used a 16-4 third quarter run to ultimately get past the No. 6 Wildcats 46-40 in Cade.
"After coach gave us a big talk at halftime, we came out ready in the third quarter," said junior guard Ethan Harson, who led the Falcons with 21 points. "We played good defense in the first half, but we weren't good enough on offense."
Harson's six consecutive points in the second quarter put the Falcons ahead 19-13, but a technical foul against the Falcons swung the momentum the other way.
Barrrett Briggs, who led the Wildcats with 21 points, made both free throws after the technical and neither team scored in the final 2:30 of the first half.
The Falcons made 7 of 8 field goals to open the third quarter. Harson, who knocked down five straight shots over a span of two quarters, made back to back 3-pointers, and Caymann Dominique and Ian Allum each scored four points.
"With it being a playoff game, I knew I'd have to hit shots for us to win," Harson said. "After I hit the first one, I got into a rhythm and knew how to shoot it from then on. I tried to create space for myself to shoot it and not force shots."
"Harson has been shooting the ball like that all year," Fatheree said. "He's been getting minutes since he was a freshman. He's tested. We put a lot of trust in him to have a big role shooting and scoring. When the ball leaves his hand, I have high confidence that it's going into the basket."
Dominique finished with eight points and Allum added seven points. Senior guard Cameron Lee didn't make a field goal, but he contributed three free throws and six steals.
"Cameron is the heart and soul of this team," Fatheree said. "He's all over the place. Without him, I don't know where this team would be. He fights every game. No matter the situation, he gives it his all. He's the toughest kid I've ever coached."
Christ Episcopal School (20-12) didn't go away quietly, however. The Wildcats used five second-half 3-pointers to reduce a 33-19 deficit to 44-40, but the Falcons clinched the win at the free-throw line to advance to the LHSAA select boys tournament next week at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
ESA (25-11), which has reached the state tournament three straight seasons, will meet the winner of No. 2 Jehovah-Jireh vs. No. 7 Country Day next week in the semifinals.
"That was a big start to the third quarter to get us into a rhythm because we were struggling to score," Fatheree said. "We really needed that, but what I'm focused on is that we let them back into it. We have to protect the lead and learn how to close it out a little better."
Jehovah-Jireh, which has won four consecutive state titles, lost 52-48 at Episcopal School of Acadiana in the season opener. Star guard John-Paul Ricks, who averages 33 points per game, fouled out of that contest.
"If we play Jehovah-Jireh, they're going to be a totally different team, and so are we," said Fatheree, who won his 100th career game Thursday. "The first game doesn't matter. It just gives up a little more confidence."