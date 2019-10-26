CROWLEY — It’s taken Kaplan longer than they wanted to get going this season. It’s taken some adversity and an unusual losing streak.

It’s taken patience. It’s taken a virtue that, if you know head coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief, probably doesn’t come very easily.

It’s after those struggles that a Kaplan team that is as fiery, gritty, and hard-nosed as the double-wing offense they’re so known for running, may be catching fire at just the right time.

Kaplan rolled past Crowley 30-14 Friday night to win its second game in a row, go back to .500 at 4-4 overall and more than that, inject lift back into its title hopes.

Kaplan Pirates relax, rediscover themselves in homecoming win over St. Martinville KAPLAN — It had been an entire month since the Kaplan Pirates won a football game.

“We’ve started to play with some confidence and believe in what we’re doing,” Lotief said. “We’re starting to do the little things right. It’s not big improvements we’re making.”

Kaplan wins games the only way Kaplan knows how, ball control and defense. But on Friday night, it was the defense that stepped up to limit a potentially explosive Crowley offense.

The Gents (5-3, 1-1) boasts one of Acadiana’s more athletic duos in senior quarterback Marquis Griffin and senior running back Obadiah Butler. They tend to get the best of defenses through sheer athleticism most weeks.

Not only did Kaplan limit big plays, but he only times Crowley scored were because of a pair of big plays from Griffin and Butler.

But, besides those long scoring runs, Crowley was unable to sustain drives in a muddy track tailor made for Pirate football.

“We wanted to limit them,” Lotief said. “The best thing we did was (contain Butler and Griffin) against the sideline and make them a little anxious.

“We got some three-and-outs, made them punt a few times and also had them turn it over on downs.”

+9 Much to replace, but Kaplan football still aiming to knock down semifinal barrier in 2019 Editor's note: This is the second preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Kap…

When they did get the ball back, it was on the legs of Drake LeJeune and Nathan Sistrunk that Kaplan moved its way to 18 first downs.

The pair combined for 257 rushing yards, both went over 100 yards, with LeJeune eclipsing the century-mark for the second week in a row.

The District 6-3A race gets more interesting by the week. After losing 20-12 to Erath two weeks ago, Kaplan fell to 2-4 and put itself behind the 8-ball.

That’s all changed now, with St. Martinville beating Erath 28-27 this week and Kaplan beating St. Martinville 26-15 just a week ago.

The current district outlook with two weeks remaining has Kaplan atop the league thanks to its head-to-head win over St. Martinville.

Local scoreboard: Check out Week 8 scores, stats and stories for Acadiana-area football teams Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless …

With an odd number of teams in 6-3A, Kaplan is in a must-win spot next week against Abbeville before playing a non-district game in Week 10 against Lake Arthur.

The bottom line? Kaplan is in control of its destiny for now.

“We can’t worry about Abbeville and what they do,” Lotief said. “Right now, and every week, we tell our guys it’s about what Kaplan does.”