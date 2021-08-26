While the matchups in Friday’s Kiwanis Jamboree don’t look quite as juicy as Thursday, there will once again be plenty of talent taking the field.
The second tripleheader begins at 6 p.m. with the new-look Breaux Bridge Tigers taking on the Northside Vikings, which will be followed by the Teurlings Rebels taking on the Southside Sharks.
The defending Division II state champion St. Thomas More Cougars will cap things off against the Comeaux Spartans, who will be debuting their new spread attack under first-year head coach Eric Holden.
Acadiana area jamboree football schedule
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Howard is rated as the consensus top quarterback in not only the state of Louisiana for the 2022 class, but in the nation, and he enters his senior season with the goal of another undefeated state championship season. While he’ll be working with several new faces at wide receiver, he’s got some promising weapons in the fold highlighted by athletic tight end Barron Sawyer, and the expectation is that he’ll deliver another elite season as a senior as he prepares to head to Baton Rouge next fall as an LSU Tiger.
Trent Gilbert, NG, Southside, Sr.
Gilbert is the anchor of the Sharks’ defensive front, and while he’s an imposing figure size and strength wise at 6-1, 310, he’s worked on getting quicker this offseason and projects to be a force in the middle at nose guard. With the offense transitioning to a flexbone and having potential growing pains, the Sharks will be leaning heavily on their defense, and Gilbert will be leading that effort.
Conner Kleinpeter, LB, Teurlings, Sr.
Kleinpeter is a dynamic athlete who will be a leader of the Rebels’ senior-heavy defense next to fellow senior Thomas Buller at inside linebacker. Kleinpeter is a tackling machine and is one of the fastest players on the team, so while his main role will be on defense, he’ll see a few carries out of the backfield and will contribute on special teams in the return game.
TyRick Gary, RB, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
Gary comes over to Breaux Bridge from Teurlings and will take over as the Tigers’ primary running back in what figures to be a run-heavy attack under new coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief. Gary is a powerful runner who looks to be a good fit in the Tigers’ wing-T attack, and he should be fun to watch with a new team and the opportunity to be the primary runner in his senior season.
Jalen Domingeaux, WR, Comeaux, Jr.
Domingeaux projects to be the Spartans’ top receiver in their new-look spread attack and is a versatile weapon who will operate primarily out of the slot. He’s developed chemistry with quarterback Sean Malveaux this offseason and is poised for a big junior season if the Spartans’ air-raid plan can come to fruition.
Five others to watch: TE Barron Sawyer, St. Thomas More; WR Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings; FS Jake Held, Southside; OL John Simmons Jr., Northside; QB Sean Malveaux, Comeaux