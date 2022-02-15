A year ago, the St. Thomas More boys soccer program appeared to be on the way to a second straight finals appearance, and a collision course to face top seed Holy Cross in state final.
But the Cougars, who were the No. 2 seed then, saw their title hopes dashed when they were upset 3-1 by No. 10 seed East Jefferson in the quarterfinals.
Now, the Cougars will look to avenge that loss when they meet No. 3 East Jefferson in the Division II finas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“We’re very excited to be playing in the finals,” Cougars coach John Plumbar said. “This is something that we have been working for all season. It has been great to accomplish our goals so far,and I know that we are confident and ready to go.”
But Plumbar insists, the Cougars, who are 15-0-3 in their past 18 matches, aren’t seeking revenge.
“We have tried not to talk about it,” Plumbar said. “The boys definitely remember it and they definitely have a chip on their shoulder, but I’ve been trying to play down the whole revenge thing. But this year doesn’t have anything to do with last year.”
STM (17-3-4) last advanced to a final in 2020 when it was defeated 1-0 by Holy Cross and will be trying to win their first state championship since winning back-to-back titles 2016 and 2017.
“It would mean a lot to win a state championship,” Plumbar said. “Every team when they start the season, the goal is to win a state championship. No one plays to lose, so to have a chance to make our goals a reality is incredible.”
The Cougars, who have won nine of their past 10 games, expect to be tested by a “very talented” East Jefferson team," Plumbar said.
“I haven’t been able to see East Jefferson in-person, but I saw their semifinals match on film,” he said. “They are hard-working and very crafty.”
Plumbar said the key to success for the Cougars will be playing as one.
“It’s going to be very important that we play together as a team,” Plumbar said. “We have to defend as a unit and attack as a unit. We are playing well, and I really feel like we are peaking at the right time.”