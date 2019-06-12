Malik Nabers is rapidly becoming one of the most talked about football prospects in the state.

Although he's only 15 years old, Nabers has pulled in several scholarship offers with all arriving within the past few weeks.

"I never thought I would get this much attention after my sophomore year," Nabers said, "but I really had a lot of help from my 7-on-7 coach, Donald Fusilier. It all started with the 7-on-7 stuff."

Nabers was a star performer on the Louisiana Bootleggers 15-and-under team that went undefeated and recently won the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championship in Atlanta.

"He's a great athlete with a 38-inch vertical," Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. "He's 6-1, so he can go up and get it. He has the athleticism that it takes to play at the highest level, and has some SEC offers. Every in-state school (other than LSU) has offered; people are aware of his talent."

Dotson said Nabers will be under more pressure to perform this upcoming season.

"I told him that when you get that much attention, that's the easy part," Dotson said. "The hard part is living up to the hype, and he understand that.

"He's going to have to do a lot of extra work to make sure he lives up to the expectations that have been set for him."

Arkansas and Kansas are two of the latest programs to extend an offer.

"UL was my first Division I offer," Nabers said. "They have a good program. It's in my backyard and would be a nice school to go to since it's right here. My family wouldn't have to travel far to see me play."

Nabers camped at LSU earlier this month.

"LSU told me that I'm just a sophomore and for me not to worry about offers right now," he said. "They said there's a few things I'm still missing as a player that I should keep working on.

"They recommended that I work on getting smoother with my route-running and improve on finishing plays."

His first SEC offer came from Tennessee.

"I haven't had a chance yet to go visit most of these schools," Nabers said. "My top five, in order, are Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU and Tennessee."

Last month, Nabers caught five touchdown passes and racked up more than 200 yards receiving in Comeaux's spring game versus Kaplan.

His presence at receiver will cause opponents to pick their poison this fall.

"We have two really good running backs and Tre (Harris) at quarterback," Dotson said. "We're going to run the ball, which will force people to be in man-to-man coverage on the outside.

"If they take somebody out of the box to double-cover Malik, we're going to pound them inside. I like our philosophy and our situation. We're not a spread team but we have the ability to throw it like a spread team."