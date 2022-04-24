Other than landing in the top four of the bracket, which guarantees the road to the state tournament goes through your field if you win, a team’s seeding has no bearing on how successful they will be in the playoffs.
Especially, in baseball where teams must win a best-of- three series to advance in the rounds before the state tournament.
“Imagine in football, if a team had to change out their quarterback for every game,” Teurlings Catholic baseball coach Brooks Badeaux said. “That guy on the mound plays a big role in every game. It is important for whoever is up there to bring it not just for one game, but multiple games.”
Consider North Vermilion, which is the No. 1 seed in Class 4A this year, won the state championship a year ago.
The Patriots, who were seeded third last season, could have been eliminated in the second round by No. 14-seed Carencro.
“We know from last year that seeding doesn’t mean anything,” Patriots head coach Jeremy Trahan said. “We know that we could have lost in the second round. We lost the first game, were down 5-1 in the second game before coming back to win and we were down 10-3 in the third game before coming back to win that one. We know that you can never take any team for granted.”
Trahan said teams are often a lot better than their seeding would lead you to think they are, partially because of winnable games that were lost by pitching different people.
“During a season, you’re probably pitching seven to eight different guys,” Trahan said. “Some teams are losing games because they are throwing arms in the regular season that once they get to the playoffs, they wouldn’t throw. In a three-game series, you’re throwing your top pitchers.”
Badeaux said he and his Rebels, who are Division II's No. 1 seed, don’t concern themselves with seeding or placement on the brackets, because their approach is to always play “against their standard and not an opponent.”
“I don’t even know how the formula works to determine power rankings,” Badeaux said. “What I do know is that when you win, things take care of themselves and when you lose, not too many things go well.”
The LHSAA released its baseball playoff brackets Sunday and the Acadiana area is well represented as 35 teams (23 nonselect and 12 select) earned playoff berths. In addition to the Patriots and Rebels, Opelousas Catholic also earned a No. 1 seed in Division III, while Iota (No. 2 in Class 3A) and Notre Dame (No. 3 in Division III) were the only local programs to earn a top-four seed in their divisions or classes.
“There isn’t much of a difference between No. 1 or 2,” said Iota coach Leonard Cloud, whose Bulldogs will open against Mansfield. “You’re still on opposite ends of the bracket. But we don’t care where we fell on the bracket, we’re ready to get on the field and play.
“The seeding only matters in terms of getting a top-four seed that means the road to Sulphur goes through your place,” Cloud continued. “No one knows your mound better than your players, and no one knows your field better than your players. But in the end, everyone has the same opportunity, and it is about who gets hot at the right time.”
Ascension Episcopal’s Lonny Landry, whose Blue Gators received a six seed in Division III, agreed with Cloud.
“Seeding is important in terms of home field advantage,” Landry said. “Top to bottom, I feel like Division III is solid and anyone can make a run. Our top 10 in the division can beat anyone in our division.”
And while Trahan and his Patriots would love to repeat after winning the school’s first baseball state title since 1994 a year ago, he knows it won’t be easy.
“Obviously, our goal is to win a state championship,” Trahan said. “But you have to have a lot of things go right and have luck on your side. Class 4A is wide open, and there are a lot of good teams from top to bottom. It’s not going to be easy to repeat.”