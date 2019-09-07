Good things come to those that wait, and the Southside High football program reaped the benefits of that old saying Friday night.
After waiting two years to play in its first meaningful varsity game, the Sharks notched their first win in school history in style with a 49-0 road victory against the Northside Vikings.
“I’m very relieved, to be honest with you," said Southside coach Josh Fontenot. "The build-up was so much, and you knew we had a chance. You knew we could be good — you knew we could win the game — but you just don’t know till you get out here. You don’t know how we’re going to act and how we’re going to play. A lot of nerves.
"I feel like I coached my first game tonight as a head coach, and I've had many of them.”
The Sharks developed confidence in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree against Notre Dame, surprising many spectators in the competitive loss to the powerhouse Pioneers.
Prepped and ready for its season opener, the Southside defense held the Vikings to a quick four-and-out to start the game. Southside’s first possession was centered around quarterback Dillon Monette and powerful running back Cedric McDonald.
With a high-tempo offense, the Sharks filled in historical blanks with a 30-yard screen pass from Monette to McDonald for the first touchdown in program history.
“It was really good. It was really fun,” McDonald said of his team's inaugural regular season game. "I never thought it would feel like that. It was nice having the first touchdown for the school like that. I just want to help my team do great. That’s all.”
The Sharks began their second offensive series on the Northside 30-yard line after a botched punt attempt. On the second play of the drive, Monette, looking to pass out the shotgun, could not find an open receiver. He showed his athleticism and poise by tucking the ball and scrambling for a 10-yard touchdown. Fontenot decided to call a trick play on the point-after attempt, and the two-point conversion was successful.
Already leading 15-0, the Sharks' offense continued to roll to begin the second quarter. A 25-yard toss from Monette to Jack Pruitt followed by three straight handoffs to Kaipo Pascual to put them deep inside Northside territory.
Monette threw a 10-yard pass to Rhett Pelloquin for another Southside touchdown.
“It feels good to know we are the first team to ever do this," said Monette, who completed eight of his 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. "Not too many people get to do this in history. It feels good. I wasn’t nervous as I thought I would be. But I need to improve on getting the team together and being louder and being motivated during the game.
The Sharks' first-half explosion was not done yet, however. Their offense was brought back onto the field after a bad punt from Northside. Three plays into the ensuing drive, the Sharks were back in the end zone with McDonald scoring his second touchdown of the night.
With the ball back in Southside's hands later in the half, McDonald had his number called five times before he ran the ball in on a fourth-and-goal for his third touchdown of the night, putting the Sharks up 35-0.
Northside had the last possession of the half and was looking to stop the bleeding. Dennis Harris ran for 12 yards to give the Vikings a first down. Harris threw a deep pass to Kirk Dunn for 30 yards.
Nearing the goal line and starting to show signs of life, Harris' pass was intercepted by Southside defensive back Jake Held. Held returned the interception 95 yards for a touchdown, increasing the Sharks lead to 42-0.
The Sharks ended their first possession of the second half with their only punt of the game, but Northside still had no ammunition to combat the Southside defense. The Vikings finished the game with 101 yards of total offense and six first downs.
Southside backup quarterback Gavin Menard added the game's final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard keeper.
During Fontenot's brief post-game speech to his players, players stopped the coach mid-sentence to present him the game ball.
“Relieved, happy, proud — everything," Fontenot said. "It’s the first win of the season, and normally you don't get overly-excited about that. But you never get to do the first win in school history. That’s something that I hope we enjoy and know how big the moment it is and we will, we will try to celebrate it.”
“We have some things to work on,” Fontenot added. “But I’m not going to lie right now, I am all smiles and happy right now. We’ll move on tomorrow, but right now we are going to celebrate.”