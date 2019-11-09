1. Wreckin’ Rams can go 10-0
With the number of winning seasons and state championship runs, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams have made since Bum Phillips was coaching the New Orleans Saints, it always seemed hard to believe the Veer Machine hadn’t enjoyed a 10-0 regular season since 1984. Somehow a game filled with too many turnovers always seemed to happen somewhere along the line. The truth is, though, that 10-0 has never been the goal – winning state titles is. That quest begins Friday.
2. Golden Bears are resilient
First came in the loss of a key running back in Traylon Prejean for the season to an injury. Then came a frustrating loss to the St. Thomas More Cougars. But somehow hard-running workhorse back Kendrell Williams and the Carencro Golden Bears hung tough and never stop believing. Trailing at the half to Westgate on Thursday, the Bears outscored the first-place Tigers 21-0 in the second half to claim a part of the district title and create momentum into the playoffs behind a 245-yard, four-touchdown performance from Williams.
3. The good old days?
For those who have been following high school football in this area for many decades, not everything about the old playoff system was better than today. Far too often, a potential state title matchup took place in the second round due to predetermined brackets. But can you imagine how much more exciting the last two weeks would have been three decades ago when the district races meant everything. Think of the logjams this year at the top of premiere districts like 4-4A, 5-4A and 6-3A. As it is, they’re all in the playoffs anyway with whatever their power ranking is, so in the big picture, it didn’t mean much.