For the third time in as many seasons, the Southside Sharks are once again in the Class 5A playoffs.
The Sharks, who are only in their third season playing varsity competition, have won 16 of 26 regular season games during that timeframe.
While they have proven more than capable of holding their own during the regular season, the Sharks are still searching for the school’s first playoff victory after falling in the opening round to New Iberia 53-13 last season and Airline 55-21 in 2019.
But unlike the previous two postseason games, the No. 16-seeded Sharks (7-3) will be playing at home for the first time when they host No. 17-seed East Ascension at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“That’s the next step,” Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot said. “It’s time for us to get that first playoff win.”
East Ascension, which is 5-3 overall, are coached by former Northwest Raiders head coach Darnell Lee.
“The first three things that stand out when you watch them is that they are big, athletic and well-coached,” Fontenot said. “They are the biggest team we have played all year and they may be the most athletic team we have played all year. This game is the most evenly matched game we will have all year.”
Offensively, the Spartans are led by running backs Walter Samuel and Jacorey Johnson. Samuel has rushed for 803 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries, while Johnson has accumulated 429 yards and six touchdowns on 60 carries.
“Their two running backs are good,” Fontenot said. “They are as good of running backs that we have seen this year. East Ascension does a great job of making you defend them. They have a good quarterback, so they will throw it, but they want to run it right behind that big offensive line.”
But running the football will not be an easy feat for the Spartans, as they will face a Sharks defense that has proven to be quite stout this year. Led by defensive tackle Trent Gilbert (47 tackles), linebacker Colin Baptiste (36 tackles, 2 sacks) and defensive backs Jake Held (35 tackles, 3 INT’s) and Jaylen Jones (78 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble), the Sharks’ defense has forced 23 turnovers and scored six touchdowns.
“Our defense has played well all year,” Fontenot said. “Defense has been our calling card and it has to continue being our calling card. We have to continue with the formula that has worked for us.”
Bryson Jones has been a player who has flown under the radar for the Sharks, but he has been a disruptive force throughout the season. Bryson Jones leads the Sharks with 84 tackles (26 solo, 58 assists) and two fumble recoveries.
“Bryson is one of those kids who doesn’t get a whole lot of publicity,” Fontenot said. “But he has been phenomenal for us.”
In addition to playing stifling defense, the Sharks have been sensational in special teams. Not only have they blocked six punts, but the Sharks have also returned five kickoffs for scores behind Jaydun Colbert and Aaron Ford.
“We are winning football games the way I feel high school football games should be won,” Fontenot said. “Being unselfish and requiring a team effort is exactly what this football team exemplifies.”
Offensively, the Sharks are led by quarterback Landon Baptiste and running backs Vernell Joseph and Kenneth King. Joseph has rushed for 630 yards and 13 touchdowns on 106 carries, while King has added 531 yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries.
“Our offense isn’t designed to score fast,” Fontenot said. “We can’t afford to get down by more than two scores. Two scores that is about as far down as we can get with our offense. But if we are going to be successful, defensively we are going to have to defense and cover on kickoffs.
"Special teams are a huge part of us winning the games we have won, so we definitely can’t have it become a detriment in the playoffs.”