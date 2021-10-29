The LSU Tigers currently have 14 football commitments in the Class of 2022 with St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard serving as the centerpiece of the group.
Howard, who verbally committed to LSU in June 2020, is ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback, the nation's No. 26 player, and a five-star prospect by Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior is the Tigers' highest-rated recruit as well as the only quarterback on their commitment list.
Earlier this month, LSU reached a separation agreement with coach Ed Orgeron that will take effect at the end of the season, which has the program's recruits waiting and watching as athletic director Scott Woodward searches for a new coach.
"We're all in the dark," said Jamie Howard, Walker's father and a former LSU quarterback. "The whole state is in the dark.
"I'm confident that Scott will make a great hire, but I have no idea who he is going to hire. He's kept quiet about it, which is good because that's the professional way to do it."
Jamie Howard, who finished his career in 1995 as the third-leading passer in LSU history, is handling media availability for his son while the LSU coaching search continues.
"I kind of took that upon myself," said Howard, who said he and Walker were contacted by Tigers offensive coordinator Jake Peetz the day after LSU and Orgeron reached the separation agreement.
"When we talked to Jake, we wished him the best. We feel bad for the younger guys on the staff who have only been there for a year and moved their families to Baton Rouge. You become close to them."
During the course of his commitment to LSU, Walker Howard has forged a close bond with the other 13 recruits, 9 of which are from Louisiana.
Howard and Neville offensive line commitment Will Campbell were present this summer when Lafayette Christian Academy lineman Fitzgerald West announced his commitment to the Tigers.
"They talk every day," Jamie Howard said of the LSU recruits. "They're anxious.
"For Walker, it's not just who they hire, but when they make the hire and what type of offensive system. To be honest, it's probably not going to be good if the offense features the quarterback running the football. Walker is mobile, but that wouldn't fit him in the SEC."
Walker took an official visit last weekend to Notre Dame to watch the Irish host USC Several other programs have reached out to Walker, who hasn't decided on additional visits.
"Walker is an LSU kid," Jamie Howard said. "He committed early because he didn't like the recruiting process. He's torn by all of this because he doesn't like to let people down."
Walker is expected to return to the field for the first round of the Division II playoffs (November 12) after a fractured fibula sidelined him in Week 5 against Ruston High.
STM, which is looking for its third straight state title, currently holds the No. 5 power rating in Division II.
Acadiana High School cornerback Laterrance Welch, a four-star prospect who committed to LSU in January, plans to sign with the Tigers as long as cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond remains on the staff.
"I'm going to stick with it as long as he is there," Welch said of Raymond, a New Iberia native who also serves as LSU's recruiting coordinator. "Our relationship is real tight. He's a coach who I feel can develop me as a player and a man."
Shortly after he reached the separation agreement with LSU, Orgeron reached out to Welch, who plans to take his official visit to Baton Rouge on Nov. 27 when the Tigers host Texas A&M.
"He really just called to tell me that LSU is the best fit for me," Welch said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach O for doing that."
Welch is also considering official visits to Florida State and Texas A&M.