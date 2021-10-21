ACA.southcarfoot.091221.7472.adv.JPG

Southside’s quarterback, Jake Held, 5, hands off the ball to Vernel Joseph, 33, during the game against Carencro High, Friday, September 10, 2021.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Week 8 Stats

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston at Acadiana

NEXT - Acadiana hosts Barbe on Friday

PREVIEW - Kaden Anderson standing out for Wreckin' Rams' defense

Lafayette Christian at Port Barre

NEXT - Lafayette Christian hosts Jefferson Rise Charter on Friday.

Kaplan at Crowley

NEXT - Kaplan hosts Abbeville on Friday, Crowley at Erath on Friday. 

Highland Baptist at Hanson

NEXT - Highland Baptist hosts Central Catholic-MC on Friday.

Westminster at Catholic-PC

NEXT - Westminster at St. Edmund on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Southside at Lafayette

NEXT - Southside hosts Comeaux on Friday, Lafayette at Sam Houston on Friday.

Westgate at Teurlings

NEXT - Westgate hosts Northside on Friday, Teurlings at St. Martinville on Friday.

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

NEXT - Beau Chene at Albany on Friday, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas on Friday.

Erath at St. Martinville

NEXT - Erath hosts Crowley on Friday, St. Martinville hosts Teurlings on Friday.

PREVIEW - Erath, St. Martinville to square off in battle of 6-3A unbeatens

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

NEXT - Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville on Friday.

Brother Martin at Carencro

NEXT - Carencro at St. Thomas More on Friday.

Opelousas at Cecilia

NEXT - Opelousas hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Cecilia at Livonia on Friday.

New Iberia at Comeaux

NEXT - New Iberia at Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux at Southside on Friday.

Tioga at Eunice

NEXT - Eunice at North Vermilion on Friday.

North Vermilion at Wash.-Marion

NEXT - North Vermilion hosts Eunice on Friday.

LaGrange at Rayne

NEXT - Rayne at Liberty on Friday.

St. Thomas More at Northside

NEXT - St. Thomas More hosts Carencro on Friday, Northside at Westgate on Friday.

PREVIEW - St. Thomas More's backup quarterbacks help to keep the ball rolling without Walker Howard

Pine Prairie at Iota

NEXT - Iota at Northwest on Friday.

Northwest at Mamou

NEXT - Northwest hosts Iota on Friday.

Rayville at Abbeville

NEXT - Abbeville at Kaplan on Friday.

Notre Dame at Catholic-NI

NEXT - Notre Dame hosts Lake Arthur on Friday, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette on Friday.

Jeanerette at Delcambre

NEXT - Delcambre hosts West St. Mary on Friday.

Loreauville at West St. Mary

NEXT - Loreauville hosts Ascension Episcopal on Friday.

North Central at Opelousas Cath.

NEXT - North Central at Catholic-PC on Friday, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.

Sacred Heart-VP at St. Edmund

NEXT - St. Edmund hosts Westminster on Friday.

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic

NEXT - Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian on Friday.

Church Point def. Ville Platte, forfeit, COVID

NEXT - Church Point at Mamou on Friday.

