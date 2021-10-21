Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Week 8 Stats
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston at Acadiana
PREVIEW - Kaden Anderson standing out for Wreckin' Rams' defense
Lafayette Christian at Port Barre
Kaplan at Crowley
Highland Baptist at Hanson
Westminster at Catholic-PC
Friday’s Games
Southside at Lafayette
Westgate at Teurlings
Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge
Erath at St. Martinville
PREVIEW - Erath, St. Martinville to square off in battle of 6-3A unbeatens
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
Brother Martin at Carencro
Opelousas at Cecilia
New Iberia at Comeaux
Tioga at Eunice
North Vermilion at Wash.-Marion
LaGrange at Rayne
St. Thomas More at Northside
PREVIEW - St. Thomas More's backup quarterbacks help to keep the ball rolling without Walker Howard
Pine Prairie at Iota
Northwest at Mamou
Rayville at Abbeville
Notre Dame at Catholic-NI
Jeanerette at Delcambre
Loreauville at West St. Mary
North Central at Opelousas Cath.
Sacred Heart-VP at St. Edmund
Centerville at Vermilion Catholic
Church Point def. Ville Platte, forfeit, COVID
