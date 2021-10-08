CECILIA - With its offense adjusting to a new quarterback, Cecilia High School leaned on its defense and special teams in a 25-6 win over Breaux Bridge Friday.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0 District 6-4A) sprinted to a 19-0 first-half lead in the Civil War rivalry game.
Freshman quarterback Diesel Solair, who took over for the injured Alex Soileau in Week 5, gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead on a three-yard keeper at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter.
On Breaux Bridge's ensuing drive, Cecilia defensive lineman Kennedy Livings scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards to extend the lead to 13-0.
"That was huge," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "Livings has just stepped it up so well. He's one of the best players on this defense. He's a natural with great instincts."
Early in the second quarter, defensive back BJ Gordon gave the Bulldogs possession at the Breaux Bridge 24 when he recovered an errant fourth down snap.
Two plays later, senior running back Breagan Brasseaux scored the first of his two touchdowns to push the Cecilia lead to 19-0.
"We knew we had to get up early on them," Skains said. "We had to get a lead of at least a couple touchdowns, or it was going to be a long and dangerous night. I'm telling you, Breaux Bridge is not a bad football team. They lost the two games to COVID, but that's not indicative of their football team."
Late in the second quarter, the Tigers (1-5, 0-1) cut the deficit to 19-6 on a 21-yard run by Mason Demouchet, who finished with 74 yards on eight carries.
In the third quarter, Breaux Bridge had an opportunity to close to within one score when Cecilia punter Andrew Simon inadvertently touched his knee down at the Bulldogs 32.
The Tigers then marched to the Cecilia 11 before turning it over on downs. Simon, who is also a starting linebacker, atoned for his mistake with a big defensive stop.
"We challenged him and he stepped up," Skains said of the 6-foot-0, 175-pound senior. "We have to have each other's back. We're going to make mistakes. We just have to have each other's back."
Led by 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior linebacker Ridge Collins, the Cecilia defense recorded eight tackles for loss and stopped the Tigers for no gain on six more plays.
"Ridge is unbelievable," Skains said. "I got on him a little bit last week. He didn't play football like he normally plays. Tonight, I knew he was going to come out and respond. He always does. If Ridge decides you're not going to stop him, you're not going to."
Skains also singled out nose guard Kendrick Alexander and linebacker Reginald Boutte for their efforts.
"We're finally fully healthy on defense," he said. "Last week, we got everybody back and we're starting to jell. We're just playing good football. The front did an excellent job.
"We got hats on their offensive linemen so they weren't able to get to the second level as much as they wanted to. We didn't do anything special or particular. We just had certain reads, certain things we saw on film that triggered us to get into the backfield quicker."