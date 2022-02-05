BOYS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 51, Sam Houston 50
New Iberia 57, Barbe 52
Sulphur 69, Comeaux 41
Southside 67, Lafayette High 54
Eunice 61, Rayne 45
North Vermilion def. LaGrange (forfeit)
Carencro 87, Teurlings 62
Lafayette Christian 56, Northside 48
Westgate 50, St. Thomas More 45
Beau Chene 72, Livonia 54
Iota 56, Church Point 31
Ville Platte 76, Mamou 57
Northwest 87, Pine Prairie 42
St. Martinville 59, Abbeville 35
David Thibodaux 52, Crowley 44
Lafayette Christian 63, Lake Arthur 39
Welsh 75, Port Barre 47
Ascension Episcopal 40-, Delcambre 28
Catholic-NI 46, Loreauville 39
Jeanerette 59, Houma Christian 48
Opelousas Catholic 86, Westminster 62
Central Catholic 66, Centerville 21
Vermilion Catholic 63, Hanson 45
ESA 51, Bell City 41
Midland 74, JS Clark 71
Northside Christian 67, Johnson Bayou 39
St. Martinville 59, Abbeville 31
ST. MARTINVILLE (59) Tanner Harrison 16, Jayvyn Duncan 2, Mandrel Butler 5, Delien Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 13, Jevion Sam 9, Brandon Singleton 8, Brian Wilson 4. Totals: 23 (2) 7-8.
ABBEVILLE (31) Zalen Landry 16, Tyron Glover 10, McKinsey Nicholas 4, Darrian Washington 2, Jaysen Shelvin 3. Totals: 10 (2) 9-7.
SMSH 14 16 20 9 - 59
Abbeville 8 7 4 16 - 31
3-pointers – SMSH: Broussard 1, Sam 1; ABB: Landry 2. Total Fouls: SMSH 11, ABB 12.
Westgate 50, St. Thomas More 45
WESTGATE (50) Keyon Joseph 7, Derek Williams 5, Brennan Landry 3, Brailon Raymond 2, Kameron Galligan 4, TaBoree Antoine 7, Danny Lewis 14, Travin Gardner 8. Totals: 9 (6) 16-24.
ST. THOMAS MORE (45) Christian Landry 14, Thomas Couvillion 1, Hays Regard 2, Mason Guillory 6, Michael Mouton 6, Dominick Jenkins 3, Evan Savoy 13. Totals: 7 (6) 13-21.
Westgate 7 11 15 17 - 50
STM 10 11 5 19 - 45
3-pointers – WEST: Joseph 1, Landry 1, Antoine, Lewis 1; STM: Landry 2, Mouton 2, Savoy 2. Total Fouls: STM 20, WEST 18.
Carencro 87, Teurlings 62
CARENCRO (87) Dylan Paddio 2, Daunte Lewis 24, Kyron Jackson 13, Javon Henry 2, Ziyion Celestine 2, Jeremy Lawrence 3, Keith Washington 6, D’mari Francis 4, Varnavous Narcisse 18, Scotty Miller 4, Kenvon Bias 9. Totals: 23 (9) 14-22 .
TEURLINGS (62) Cade Robin 5, Adam Broussard 3, Matthew Mayfield 14, Bradford Cain 12, Hayden Vice 8, Preston Welch 3, Matthew Marceaux 15, Cooper Baudoin 2. Totals: 18 (1) 23-39.
Carencro22 16 28 21 - 87
Teurlings 19 10 13 20 - 62
3-pointers – CAR: Lewis 6, Lawrence 1, Washington 12, Narcisse 1; TEUR: Broussard 1. Total Fouls: CAR 27, TEUR 20.
David Thibodaux 53, Crowley 44
DAVID THIBODAUX (53) Robert Andrus 10, Joseph Borel 6, Shea Plowden 24, Jeffrey Dural 11, Braylin Gabriel 1, Lawrence Petry 2.
CROWLEY (44) Omar Butler 7, Chris George 7, Floyd Flugence 7, Zuri Poullard 8, Cam’ron Scott 2, Rashard Charles 2, James Collins 4.
DThib 9 8 8 28 - 53
Crowley 12 5 9 18 - 44
3-pointers – DT: Andrus 1, Plowden 1, Dural 1; CROW: George 1, Flugence 1. Total Fouls: DT 19, Crow 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 43
Sulphur 63, Comeaux 28
Lafayette High 68, Southside 49
Rayne 50, Eunice 15
LaGrange 48, North Vermilion 30
Carencro 51, Teurlings 26
St. Thomas More 64, Westgate 28
Livonia 44, Beau Chene 42
Iota 50, Church Point 14
Northwest 59, Pine Prairie 46
Abbeville 52, St. Martinville 45
Lafayette Christian 74, Lake Arthur 50
Welsh 43, Port Barre 30
Delcambre 33, Ascension Episcopal 21
Catholic-NI 54, Loreauville 23
Franklin 69, West St. Mary 62
Houma Christian 44, Jeanerette 25
St. Edmund 57, Catholic-NI 33
North Central 37, Sacred Heart-VP 31
Westminster 39, Opelousas Catholic 33
Central Catholic 58, Centerville 22
Vermilion Catholic 37, Hanson 35
Highland Baptist 49, Covenant Christian 19
Midland 71, JS Clark 20
Abbeville 52, St. Martinville 45
ST. MARTINVILLE (45) Kamryn Gedward 4, Raneisha Allen 12, Treniah Amos 9, Tyler Landry 11, Irianne Kately 6, Angel Marshall 3. Totals: 15 (3) 6-11.
ABBEVILLE (52) Chelsea Stewart 21, D’Jaivah Levy 21, Tamyri Brown 2, Justice Williams 4, Bailee Bessard 4. Totals: 10 (6) 14-27.
St. Martinville 6 22 6 11 – 45
Abbeville 10 14 10 18 – 52
3-pointers – SMSH: Allen 2, Landry 1; ABB: Stewart 3, Levy 3. Total Fouls: ABB 12, SMSH 20.