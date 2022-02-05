ACA.lhshoops.020622.485

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 51, Sam Houston 50

New Iberia 57, Barbe 52

Sulphur 69, Comeaux 41

Southside 67, Lafayette High 54

Eunice 61, Rayne 45

North Vermilion def. LaGrange (forfeit)

Carencro 87, Teurlings 62

Lafayette Christian 56, Northside 48

Westgate 50, St. Thomas More 45

Beau Chene 72, Livonia 54

Iota 56, Church Point 31

Ville Platte 76, Mamou 57

Northwest 87, Pine Prairie 42

St. Martinville 59, Abbeville 35

David Thibodaux 52, Crowley 44

Lafayette Christian 63, Lake Arthur 39

Welsh 75, Port Barre 47

Ascension Episcopal 40-, Delcambre 28

Catholic-NI 46, Loreauville 39

Jeanerette 59, Houma Christian 48

Opelousas Catholic 86, Westminster 62

Central Catholic 66, Centerville 21

Vermilion Catholic 63, Hanson 45

ESA 51, Bell City 41

Midland 74, JS Clark 71

Northside Christian 67, Johnson Bayou 39

St. Martinville 59, Abbeville 31

ST. MARTINVILLE (59) Tanner Harrison 16, Jayvyn Duncan 2, Mandrel Butler 5, Delien Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 13, Jevion Sam 9, Brandon Singleton 8, Brian Wilson 4. Totals: 23 (2) 7-8.

ABBEVILLE (31) Zalen Landry 16, Tyron Glover 10, McKinsey Nicholas 4, Darrian Washington 2, Jaysen Shelvin 3. Totals: 10 (2) 9-7.

SMSH 14 16 20 9 - 59

Abbeville 8 7 4 16 - 31

3-pointers – SMSH: Broussard 1, Sam 1; ABB: Landry 2. Total Fouls: SMSH 11, ABB 12.

Westgate 50, St. Thomas More 45

WESTGATE (50) Keyon Joseph 7, Derek Williams 5, Brennan Landry 3, Brailon Raymond 2, Kameron Galligan 4, TaBoree Antoine 7, Danny Lewis 14, Travin Gardner 8. Totals: 9 (6) 16-24.

ST. THOMAS MORE (45) Christian Landry 14, Thomas Couvillion 1, Hays Regard 2, Mason Guillory 6, Michael Mouton 6, Dominick Jenkins 3, Evan Savoy 13. Totals: 7 (6) 13-21.

Westgate 7 11 15 17 - 50

STM 10 11 5 19 - 45

3-pointers – WEST: Joseph 1, Landry 1, Antoine, Lewis 1; STM: Landry 2, Mouton 2, Savoy 2. Total Fouls: STM 20, WEST 18.

Carencro 87, Teurlings 62

CARENCRO (87) Dylan Paddio 2, Daunte Lewis 24, Kyron Jackson 13, Javon Henry 2, Ziyion Celestine 2, Jeremy Lawrence 3, Keith Washington 6, D’mari Francis 4, Varnavous Narcisse 18, Scotty Miller 4, Kenvon Bias 9. Totals: 23 (9) 14-22 .

TEURLINGS (62) Cade Robin 5, Adam Broussard 3, Matthew Mayfield 14, Bradford Cain 12, Hayden Vice 8, Preston Welch 3, Matthew Marceaux 15, Cooper Baudoin 2. Totals: 18 (1) 23-39.

Carencro22 16 28 21 - 87

Teurlings 19 10 13 20 - 62

3-pointers – CAR: Lewis 6, Lawrence 1, Washington 12, Narcisse 1; TEUR: Broussard 1. Total Fouls: CAR 27, TEUR 20.

David Thibodaux 53, Crowley 44

DAVID THIBODAUX (53) Robert Andrus 10, Joseph Borel 6, Shea Plowden 24, Jeffrey Dural 11, Braylin Gabriel 1, Lawrence Petry 2.

CROWLEY (44) Omar Butler 7, Chris George 7, Floyd Flugence 7, Zuri Poullard 8, Cam’ron Scott 2, Rashard Charles 2, James Collins 4.

DThib 9 8 8 28 - 53

Crowley 12 5 9 18 - 44

3-pointers – DT: Andrus 1, Plowden 1, Dural 1; CROW: George 1, Flugence 1. Total Fouls: DT 19, Crow 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 43

Sulphur 63, Comeaux 28

Lafayette High 68, Southside 49

Rayne 50, Eunice 15

LaGrange 48, North Vermilion 30

Carencro 51, Teurlings 26

St. Thomas More 64, Westgate 28

Livonia 44, Beau Chene 42

Iota 50, Church Point 14

Northwest 59, Pine Prairie 46

Abbeville 52, St. Martinville 45

Lafayette Christian 74, Lake Arthur 50

Welsh 43, Port Barre 30

Delcambre 33, Ascension Episcopal 21

Catholic-NI 54, Loreauville 23

Franklin 69, West St. Mary 62

Houma Christian 44, Jeanerette 25

St. Edmund 57, Catholic-NI 33

North Central 37, Sacred Heart-VP 31

Westminster 39, Opelousas Catholic 33

Central Catholic 58, Centerville 22

Vermilion Catholic 37, Hanson 35

Highland Baptist 49, Covenant Christian 19

Midland 71, JS Clark 20

Abbeville 52, St. Martinville 45

ST. MARTINVILLE (45) Kamryn Gedward 4, Raneisha Allen 12, Treniah Amos 9, Tyler Landry 11, Irianne Kately 6, Angel Marshall 3. Totals: 15 (3) 6-11.

ABBEVILLE (52) Chelsea Stewart 21, D’Jaivah Levy 21, Tamyri Brown 2, Justice Williams 4, Bailee Bessard 4. Totals: 10 (6) 14-27.

St. Martinville 6 22 6 11 – 45

Abbeville 10 14 10 18 – 52

3-pointers – SMSH: Allen 2, Landry 1; ABB: Stewart 3, Levy 3. Total Fouls: ABB 12, SMSH 20.

