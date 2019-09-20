After reaching the Division II volleyball semifinals last year, St. Thomas More is on track for another stellar season.
"I love this team, love their chemistry," said STM coach Jessica Burke. "We had great chemistry last year, and it kind of rolled over, even with a couple of new people in the mix."
The Cougars are off to a 6-2 start as Burke experiments with finding the best approach for her team.
"Everything is great even though we've had some growing pains after changing our lineup a bit this year," the STM coach said. "We have a new passing unit, new kids who haven't passed together before.
"It takes some time to create comfort with that and to gel, but it's coming together the way it's supposed to and I'm happy with it."
Burke welcomed back a solid nucleus from the 2018 team.
"We have a strong core of returning players," she said. "We have several hitters who have been doing that for a while. The kids are all fitting in nicely, and it's a nice combination.
"I have to talk about my two senior middle blockers — Graysen Cox and Paige Hebert. They're both doing a fantastic job of helping us be a middle blocker-versed offense that we want to be in. They complement each other nicely, have different strengths and are doing a great job of working hard."
Senior Anna Trahan is another team leader.
"Anna has been with me four years," Burke said. "She says a lot of the same things I would be saying when she's on the floor, which is good."
After losses to Teurlings Catholic and Lafayette Christian to open the season, the Cougars have been sharp.
"I'm pleased with our creativity on offense and our team hitting percentage," Burke said. "We're not making too many unforced errors. We've been pretty clean on offense, which allows us to hang with other teams and be efficient.
"I enjoy coming to every practice session and spending time with these girls, and I'm sure they feel the same way about each other. It's definitely a family atmosphere. I would say this group is more independent than some other teams I've had. They're free thinkers and self-starters."
Freshman AC Froehlich has been a pleasant surprise.
"AC is a very impressive young lady who kind of came into the starting position and has been playing six rotations," Burke said. "She has a great personality that is perfect for this game. She's surprised us, pleased us, and continues to improve every day."
STM and Teurlings have combined to win seven straight state titles. STM won five in a row before the Rebels moved up to Division II and claimed the past two.
"It's always a rivalry and an emotional game against Teurlings," Burke said. "They're a very good team. We'd have to play clean and minimize our unforced errors against a good team like that because they're not going to make many mistakes.
"We'd have to match that, and we'd have to be very creative on offense. They have nice size with great blocking and great defense. If we played our best, it would be a great matchup."