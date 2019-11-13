|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|203
|316
|8
|2925
|32
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|166
|274
|10
|2877
|32
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|140
|204
|2
|2326
|21
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|135
|246
|5
|2291
|21
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|102
|186
|8
|2084
|33
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|152
|292
|8
|1985
|16
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|180
|301
|8
|1915
|14
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|114
|183
|4
|1778
|17
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|112
|222
|7
|1719
|9
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|95
|177
|3
|1337
|14
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|67
|136
|2
|1301
|13
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|57
|120
|3
|1173
|7
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|68
|143
|9
|1163
|9
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|78
|126
|4
|1144
|13
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|75
|130
|5
|1054
|10
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|43
|76
|1
|1044
|11
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|68
|156
|2
|1010
|10
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|47
|84
|0
|875
|7
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|42
|71
|3
|812
|10
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|60
|101
|2
|808
|11
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|122
|1488
|27
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|154
|1457
|15
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|141
|1388
|19
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|167
|1386
|19
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|175
|1268
|12
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|184
|1246
|16
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|133
|1177
|10
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|133
|1127
|12
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|132
|1125
|14
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|155
|1095
|18
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|134
|1076
|12
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|180
|1059
|15
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|143
|1037
|10
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|124
|1013
|15
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|174
|964
|9
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|83
|916
|16
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|102
|897
|14
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|135
|879
|10
|Eddie Flugence, Comeaux
|104
|778
|8
|Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
|171
|759
|9
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|157
|752
|6
|Drake LeJeune, Kaplan
|98
|751
|4
|Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan
|137
|740
|12
|Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
|98
|738
|12
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|115
|687
|12
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|45
|1237
|14
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|65
|1218
|10
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|69
|1203
|15
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|53
|1124
|11
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|29
|982
|18
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|51
|968
|16
|Colton Punch, Erath
|35
|784
|10
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|38
|696
|9
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|31
|591
|7
|Tyrone Charlot, Iota
|33
|539
|5
|Makholven Sonn, Westgate
|38
|535
|4
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|30
|533
|8
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|38
|505
|6
|Ethan Howard, Cecilia
|28
|504
|5
|Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist
|40
|492
|6
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|30
|491
|2
|Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian
|23
|466
|4
|Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic
|30
|461
|6
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|36
|455
|4
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|21
|402
|4