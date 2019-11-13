ACA.jamboreefriday.008.090119
Southside's Rhett Pelloquin is brought down by a swarm of Notre Dame defenders during the Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree on August 30, 2019, at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More2033168292532
Dillon Monette, Southside16627410287732
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic1402042232621
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge1352465229121
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic1021868208433
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic1522928198516
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist1803018191514
Brennon Landry, Westgate1141834177817
Xan Saunier, Lafayette112222717199
Luke LeBlanc, Erath951773133714
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal671362130113
Tre' Harris, Comeaux57120311737
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville68143911639
Marquis Garrett, Crowley781264114413
Alex Soileau, Cecilia751305105410
Zy Alexander, Loreauville43761104411
Montaze Sam, Northwest681562101010
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian478408757
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia4271381210
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice60101280811
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Dillan Monette, Acadiana122148827
Luke Doucet, Iota154145715
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia141138819
Kendrell Williams, Carencro167138619
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund175126812
Danarious Journet, Cecilia184124616
Parker Nunez, Delcambre133117710
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point133112712
Obadiah Butler, Crowley132112514
Montaze Sam, Northwest155109518
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame134107612
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge180105915
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal143103710
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana124101315
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1749649
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia8391616
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian10289714
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia13587910
Eddie Flugence, Comeaux1047788
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic1717599
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath1577526
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan987514
Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan13774012
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana9873812
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist11568712
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge45123714
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside65121810
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More69120315
Malik Nabers, Comeaux53112411
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic2998218
Jack Pruitt, Southside5196816
Colton Punch, Erath3578410
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate386969
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic315917
Tyrone Charlot, Iota335395
Makholven Sonn, Westgate385354
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian305338
Obadiah Butler, Crowley385056
Ethan Howard, Cecilia285045
Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist404926
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic304912
Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian234664
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic304616
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More364554
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic214024
