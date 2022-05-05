Expectations were lofty for Lafayette Christian before the start of the season and rightfully so considering the Knights returned several talented players from a team that reached the Division III semifinals a year ago.
However, the Knights, under first-year coach Austin Robichaux, have struggled with injuries to key players — most notably Brylan Green — and inconsistency with their play that has resulted in a roller-coaster ride.
“Obviously, these kids have gone through a lot,” Robichaux said. “After getting a new coach, there has been a lot of meshing and rebuilding that we’ve had to do. The first half of the season wasn’t exactly what we wanted it to be, but I feel like we have become closer as a team.”
The No. 8-seeded Knights (17-16), who opened their best-of-three Division III quarterfinal series against No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday, started the year 4-7. They followed that with a four-game win streak, followed by a 2-7 skid.
“You’re talking about high school kids, so if you’re not winning games like you thought you would, you’d be lying if you say you didn’t get down a little,” Robichaux said. “But I’d rather play bad early than to play bad late.”
In addition to the injuries, Robichaux attributed the Knights’ up-and-down season to a more difficult schedule.
“Last year’s schedule compared to this year’s schedule is night and day,” Robichaux said. “I knew we’d have a rocky road due to the schedule. But I feel like we have played the tough teams really well, but the frustrating losses have been against teams we should have beaten.”
Whether it was a result of injuries or sickness to key players, the Knights’ inability to close out games when leading late contributed to those “frustrating losses.”
“The finishing part was a big problem for us,” Robichaux said. “But, as of late, we have begun to learn how to shut the door.”
LCA, which has won seven of its past nine games including a regional-round sweep of Menard, went 5-2 to close out the regular season.
“Our motto is ‘the hard way,’ ” Robichaux said. “I didn’t want anything easy. I wanted us to have to earn it and do it the hard way. We definitely have done that.”
As a result of having different players step up and take on roles they didn’t initially expect to take on, the Knights appear to be getting hot at the right time.
“I believe so,” said Robichaux, when asked if he felt the Knights were firing on all cylinders. “We have been playing really good baseball, and I feel like we are getting hot at the right time. To be the best you’re going to have to beat the best, so we were going to have to play St. Thomas Aquinas. Whether it was now or later, either way you have to beat them.”