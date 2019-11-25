NEW IBERIA — You won't find his name in the box score, but Catholic-New Iberia offensive tackle John Larive had as big an impact as any other Panther in last week's win at No. 2 Notre Dame.
With the 24-21 victory over the Pioneers, seventh-seeded Catholic-NI (9-3) travels to LaPlace to challenge third-seeded St. Charles Catholic (10-1) in the Division III semifinals Friday.
Larive, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior, has paved the way for quarterback Trey Amos and fullback Tray Henry to rush for nearly 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns.
"That's who we ran behind most of the night against Notre Dame," said Catholic-NI coach Brent Indest. "John just mauled their defensive end all night long."
Larive, just like his team, has been a work in progress. The Panthers lost all three of their nondistrict games but have now won nine straight.
"John had a slow start this season," Indest said. "As a whole, our offensive line struggled mightily at the beginning of the year. Against Vermilion Catholic and Breaux Bridge, all of them were grading out at less than 50%. We were really struggling."
Part of the struggle for Larive was his inexperience at right tackle.
"John played tight end for us last year," Indest said. "That's what I do with a lot of my young offensive tackles just to get their feet wet. He kind of struggled in that transition. Plus, he didn't have all those older guys, the veteran offensive linemen that we had last year.
"It took him a few games to realize that he's the veteran now, and he's the one who has to make the calls and get it right. He's slowly but surely gotten better every game and every practice, but Friday night he was on a mission and really dominated the guy in front of him."
That's not something to be taken lightly, considering that Notre Dame's only loss was to top-seeded Lafayette Christian, and the Pioneers' résumé included wins over 5A Comeaux, 4A Teurlings Catholic, and 3A Church Point and Kaplan.
"Notre Dame absolutely has a strong defensive line," Indest said. "The best two defensive lines we've faced all year are Notre Dame and St. Charles. It's actually going to step up a bit for him because he'll be locked up a lot Friday with (defensive tackle Mason Narcisse), who was committed to Louisiana Tech before switching to Tulane a few months ago.
'He's every bit as big and a lot faster than John, so he's going to have to bring that same mindset and tenacity on Friday. They run a base 3-4 defense, which is a very coach-intensive defense, but they coach them so well. We have to get ready for that. We haven't faced a team this big since I've been at Catholic High with maybe the exception of Calvary Baptist in the 2014 finals."
Indest has had his eye on the big offensive tackle since he was in elementary school.
"John's an extremely bright kid, a really good student, who lives right behind the fence of the stadium, so he's grown up a Catholic High kid from the get-go," his coach said.
"He grew up in Catholic High's backyard and has been here since the fourth grade. When you talk to him, it's not like you're talking to a typical high school kid. He's a man of few words but extremely well-spoken."
For his part, Larive is quick to deflect credit for his backfield's success.
"I like to say that I just make a hole for our running backs and quarterbacks to run through," he said. "We're lucky enough to have two very fast backs in Tray Henry and Trey Amos. I just make a hole for them, and they do what they do best."
Next year, Larive plans to walk-on at UL where he can reunite with his quarterback, who is committed to the Ragin' Cajuns.