LAKE CHARLES — Danny Broussard, St. Thomas More’s affable boys basketball coach, is never truly at a loss for words, but this question may have the Hall of Famer stumped for a while.
Where does his fourth state championship, Saturday’s 77-72 double-overtime victory over third-seeded De La Salle in the Division II final at the Burton Coliseum, rank among the rest?
“It’s hard to say it’s not the best,” said Broussard, now 12 wins from 1,000 for his career. “I hate to say it. I mean, right now in the moment. … The other state championships, some were tough. But, man, to win it in this fashion — in double overtime, down by (13 going into the fourth quarter).”
The way fourth-seeded STM (22-10) won its second title in as many years would have been special in its own right. But Broussard and the Cougars were also carrying heavy hearts Saturday. The team’s chaplin for 37 years, Reverend O. Joe Breaux, was buried at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas an hour before the game. He was 76.
An ardent Cougars' fan, Breaux watched his last STM basketball game, a home playoff victory against Thomas Jefferson on Feb. 26, in a wheelchair on the baseline. Unable to attend the quarterfinal victory against David Thibodaux three days later, an online stream was set up for him in his living room.
“Watching the Cougars until he died,” Broussard said, fighting back tears.
So when De La Salle’s Abiram Frye approach the free- throw line with 2.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime, the game tied at 63, Broussard thought about Breaux. Frye missed the first, and Broussard called a timeout. Frye then missed the second, and the Cougars were headed for a second overtime and back-to-back state championships.
“When that kid was at the free-throw line for two shots, Joe said, ‘It ain’t going in guys. It ain’t going in today,’ ” Broussard said. “Some divine intervention for a game like that is all I can say.”
The Cougars needed everything, including maybe divine intervention, to win this classic. They trailed by 13 points at halftime, shooting 22.2 percent from the field through the first two quarters. In the second period, STM was outscored 15-4.
Broussard’s goal for his players in the third quarter was to cut the deficit to six points, but they were unable to as De La Salle’s Jalen Ned caught fire from long distance. Ned scored 13 points in the third quarter, part of his 33-point effort.
“It looked bad,” Broussard said. “We made runs. Ned hits a 3-pointer from the corner, and you’re like, ‘Oh, man…’ So many things happened, and I kept thinking, ‘We’re making this run, and we just can’t get over the hump.’ ”
The only thing left to do at that point was play defense, which is what got the offensively-limited Cougars to this point. STM began to aggressively trap the Cavaliers (22-10) at every turn and swarm Ned on the perimeter when De La Salle broke the press.
“It took a lot hustle, just going in and playing fast,” said STM sophomore Jaden Shelvin, the game’s Most Outstanding Player who scored 24 points. “On defense especially, making them turn over the ball and stuff, playing hard. Then getting a lot of buckets on the offensive end.”
The Cougars outscored the Cavaliers 24-11 in the fourth quarter, including a 12-4 to close regulation. That run started with a 3-pointer by Reece Melancon, who came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score 17 points.
But the biggest 3-pointer of the game, one of nine by the Cougars, came from Carter Domingue with 35 seconds remaining. The sophomore who finished with 16 points missed a game-tying 3-pointer moments earlier, but another reserve, Jack Bech, ripped the loose ball away .
Domingue, who scored 14 of his 16 points over the last 16 minutes of the game, received another opportunity from the corner and drained it with a hand in his face.
“That I’m not going to miss another one,” Domingue said when asked what he was thinking on the shot.
After Ned made two free throws to give the Cavaliers the lead back, Domingue found Shelvin on a backdoor cut for a layup to knot the score again and send it into overtime.
In both overtime periods, the Cougars always seemed to have an answer, as Broussard’s teams often do in overtime. Junior Caleb Holstein’s layup tied the game before Frye’s two missed free throws. Then Shelvin’s layups on back-to-back possessions tied the game and gave STM the lead in the second overtime period.
“I don’t exactly know what the record is, but our program has been very good in overtime games,” Broussard said. "Our guys just believe. … We pride ourselves on fundamental basketball. I always tell our guys, ‘In a game like this, your fundamentals, at some point in time in that game, is going make some big plays for you.”