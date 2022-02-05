Before Friday's District 6-2A girls basketball game between Lake Arthur and Lafayette Christian Academy, Knights coach Errol Rogers challenged sophomore guard Jada Richard.
"I told her that the last time we played them, she outscored (Tigers guard) Vivian Sketoe), but that Sketoe outplayed her," Rogers said. "I told Jada that she had to show what she can do, and she did that tonight."
Richard responded with 31 points and six steals to lead the Knights to a 74-50 win over the Tigers.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Knights (21-7, 4-1) used an 18-0 run to build a 67-47 lead on a basket by Monae Duffy, who finished with 14 points. Richard shot 4 for 5 from the floor in the fourth quarter and 5 for 5 from the free throw line.
"Jada picked up her game," Rogers said. "When I challenged her, she stepped up with everything."
"The championship was on the line, so I had to do whatever it takes to win," Richard said. "The energy was way better than the first time we played them. We played with higher energy and with a chip on our shoulder."
In January, the reigning Class 2A champion Tigers (22-6, 4-1) defeated LCA 63-55. In that matchup, the Knights were without Indy Hebert, who recently returned from injury. Hebert scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and played well defensively Friday.
"Indy is starting to get her rhythm," Rogers said of the sophomore. "She can hit the 3 and she can play defense. I thought she did some great things. I'm proud of her."
Duffy hit her first four field goals and finished with 14 points, while post Eve Alexander added seven points with several rebounds.
"Duffy played one of her better games out of the last eight or nine games," Rogers said. "She rebounded and scored around the bucket. Eve is that girl who works for the construction company. She wears her hard hat and comes prepared to do the dirty work.
LCA and Lake Arthur each have one game remaining against Port Barre (6-12, 0-4). The district winner receives a power ratings point, which would call for either a rematch or a coin flip to break the tie.
It's also possible that the Division III No. 1 Knights could concede the district championship to Lake Arthur, which is No. 5 in Class 2A.
LCA is more than four power points ahead of No. 2 Episcopal. An extra point could benefit the Tigers, who are within striking distance of the top four 2A programs.
"We're going to wait and see," Roger said of a potential 6-2A tiebreaker.
With only one game remaining until the LHSAA playoff pairings are released on Feb. 14, Rogers will get back to the basics as his team prepares to defend its Division III crown.
"We're going to work on a lot of fundamental stuff like we're leading up to the first game of the season," he said.
Sketoe's 19 points and Kali Hornsby's 16 points paced Lake Arthur.