C.E. Byrd High School used a balanced set of scores to claim the boys’ Division I team title and Brayden Seguin of Catholic-Baton Rouge had the day’s best round to take the individual crown Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Byrd claimed its fifth state team title in the last six years by getting 2-under 70 scores from Jake Marler and Payne Johnson, an even-par 72 from Porter May and a 3-over 75 from Hayes Hubble for a 1-under 287 team score in Tuesday’s final trip around the 6,348-yard par-72 The Wetlands course.
That score was a 21-stroke improvement over Byrd’s 308 first round and provided a 595 tournament total, good enough for a five-stroke win over Alexandria at 600. St. Paul’s, the first-round leader at 293, finished with a 308 and was in third place at 601 while Catholic-Baton Rouge was fourth at 604.
Byrd defended its 2018 title when it won by a 25-stroke margin over Jesuit, which finished fifth this year at 624.
Seguin, who entered Tuesday’s final round one shot back of Quinn Garcia of St. Paul’s, had six birdies in his final 12 holes including four on the back nine to finish with his second straight three-under 69 total. That helped him hold off Garcia, who shot a back-nine 32 that included an eagle at the par-five 11th hole and three birdies in his final five holes.
Garcia, the first-round leader with a four-under 68, had a final round 71 to finish one stroke back at 139, while Marler finished third individually for the second straight year with a three-under 141. Karan Patel of Alexandria and Eli Hill of Airline shared fourth place at even-par 144.