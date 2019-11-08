SCOTT — The Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams capped off their perfect regular season on Friday night, defeating rival Lafayette High 45-20 at Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium.
Friday night’s win was a historical one for the Rams. Acadiana’s 10-0 regular season marks the first time since 1984 that a Ram team has finished the regular season undefeated, a fact that was not lost on coach Matt McCullough.
“It's hard to win football games, and that's something that is a constant battle to make sure the kids understand that,” he said, “The preparation is key, and if you lose a little bit of focus during the week, you'll get beat. I thought this group did a tremendous job of understanding that and we've just got to keep doing that throughout the playoffs so we can keep winning football games.”
The victory over the Lions also secured an outright District 3-5A title for Acadiana.
With the loss, Lafayette season most likely comes to an end. The Lions completed the regular season with a 4-6 record.
Acadiana’s veer offensive attack continued its torrid pace, rushing for 520 yards on the evening. The Rams ground game did that damage on just 38 carries.
With 45 points against Lafayette, the Rams have now scored 197 points in the last three weeks.
McCullough’s club is playing its best ball at the right time as the Rams now turn to the first round of Class 5A playoffs.
Acadiana is currently the top 5A club in the state power rankings. The Rams, will learn its playoff path on Sunday when the brackets are released.
“If we prepare well, we're going to play well, and our kids have been doing that,” McCullough said. "We've just got to keep that focus and locked in for the rest of the year.”
Not only was Friday the final evening of the regular season, but it was also senior night for Acadiana. Twenty-three Wreckin’ Rams were honored before the game, including running backs Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks. Both backs made the most of their final regular-season games at home.
Monette led the team in rushing, picking up 183 yards and a touchdown and doing it on just four carries. Monette produced scoring runs of 84 and 92 yards.
Brooks finished his night with 165 yards on just eight rushes. Like Monette, both of Brooks’ scores came on long runs, first a 57-yard scamper then a 79-yard breakaway score.
“Our seniors, Lucky and Dillan, ran really well tonight.” McCullough said, “They've been doing a tremendous job with preparation throughout this year. They've been doing a good job of understanding how important it is and preparing well, and because of that, I think they've been performing well on Friday nights.”
Offensively Lafayette was led by quarterback Xan Saunier. The junior signal-caller completed 11 of his 23 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception.