BREAUX BRIDGE – Tyrell Fenroy and Treverance Patt didn't decide to pursue careers in law enforcement because it was a childhood dream.
Rather, they felt called to do so.
And neither Lafayette City Marshall deputy has any regrets having answered that call.
“Law enforcement has been really great to me,” said Fenroy, who has been a member of law enforcement for nearly 13 years. “Law enforcement was my calling, and it has been a blessing.”
“When I was at UL, I majored in criminal justice because I knew that is what I wanted to do,” said Patt, who has been in law enforcement for six years. “Being a cop was in me and it was something I feel I just had a knack for.”
That doesn't mean there isn't room in both of their lives for a second calling, however.
This one from new Breaux Bridge head football coach Zach Lochard. Fenroy and Patt will be coaching football at Patt's alma mater Breaux Bridge High as CECP assistants in the fall.
Fittingly,, Fenroy will coach the running backs and Patt will coach the defensive backs.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to join coach Lochard’s staff,” said Fenroy, who starred for the Cajuns from 2005-08. “Honestly, I can’t thank him enough. I’ve always had that itch to get back on the field and this helps me do that.”
“Coach Zach is the type of guy that he is hard to say no to,” said Patt, who starred at Breaux Bridge in high school before continuing his career with the Cajuns from 2010-14. “Breaux Bridge is my high school and I’m from there, so I am willing to do whatever I can to help get us back on the winning track.”
Lochard said it was an easy decision to offer both Fenroy and Patt opportunities to join his staff, considering what he is looking for in and from his coaching staff.
“These are two men of high character and integrity,” said Lochard, who coached Patt while with the Cajuns from 2011-13. “Tyrell and Trev are great leaders and role models, and I just feel it is very important to have men like that to help get these kids where we want them to be, both on and off the field.”
In his four years with the Cajuns, Fenroy, 35, was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection (second team in 2005, first team in 2006-08). In 2008, Fenroy was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award semifinalist after rushing for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns. Fenroy, whose No. 32 jersey was retired by UL prior to his final game with the Cajuns, is the school’s all-time rushing leader with 4,646 yards.
“We all know how much talent the school has there,” said Fenroy, who has coached his son’s flag football team as well as seventh and eighth graders at St. Leo-Seton. “It is without question that I wanted to come on board and help get the program back to where it was.”
Patt was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection following his junior season in 2013 after recording 57 tackles (43 solo), an interception and 12 pass break-ups. His 13 passes defended were second most in the conference.
“I have turned down a lot of coaching jobs in the past and I had a chance to coach at Breaux Bridge under previous coaches, but I didn’t know them,” Patt said. “I know coach Zach and I want to help him reach our goal of having Breaux Bridge win and competing every year.”