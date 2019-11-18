With a win Friday versus Catholic-Pointe Coupee, the Opelousas Catholic Vikings can advance to the Division IV semifinals and avenge their only loss.
In Week 7, the seventh-seeded Hornets (9-2) intercepted four passes and scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to defeat Opelousas Catholic 44-10.
That game took place in New Roads, so OC coach Thomas David is optimistic that the No. 2 Vikings (10-1) will prevail on their home turf.
"We just need to play better this time," David said. "It was a rough night over there. We didn't play our best."
That setback may have been a blessing in disguise, David said.
"We've played a lot better since then," the OC coach said. "We've been more consistent. It helped us focus in some ways."
Keon Coleman, who has totaled 1,079 yards receiving with 20 touchdowns, is aiming to have a big game after Catholic-PC limited the junior to 28 yards on two catches in Week 7.
"Keon is a unique kid," David said of the 6-foot-3 junior. "I've been around some good players at Patterson and Central Catholic, and football-wise he has a pretty unique skill set. He's physical and strong, a go-to guy at any level."
OC quarterback Jesse Roy threw four interceptions by the Hornets in the previous meeting. Roy has thrown for nearly 2,200 yards with 35 TDs and nine interceptions.
Last week, tailback Caleb Rubin rushed for 161 yards and three scores.
"That was his coming-out party," David said of Rubin. "He's been off and on with injuries and nicks. When he's healthy and going full-speed, Rubin can be a dynamic game-changer for us. He helps keep Keon from getting double-covered."
Since the loss to Catholic-PC, the Vikings have allowed only 18 points in four games with two consecutive shutouts. David attributed much of that success to senior defensive end Donovan Green, senior linebacker Jack Sebastien and junior safety Drew Sebastien.
Catholic-PC is led by junior tailback Matthew Langlois, who recently set the school's career scoring record with 54 touchdowns and five two-point conversions. Langlois has 1,073 yards rushing on 93 carries.
Top QBs may square off
When top-seeded Vermilion Catholic (10-1) welcomes No. 8 Country Day (5-4) to Abbeville for a Division IV quarterfinal playoff game Friday, two of the state's top quarterbacks might go head-to-head.
But that's only if VC junior Drew Lege can return to action. With Lege on the mend from an ankle injury last week, Andrew Marceaux got the nod at quarterback for the Screamin' Eagles in a 50-7 rout of No. 16 Ascension Christian.
Marceaux, normally a starting defensive back, was up to the task with 121 yards on 10 of 12 passing.
"We held Drew out because of his sprained ankle," said VC coach Kevin Fouquier. "He went out in the first series versus Central Catholic (in Week 10). He'll be a game-time decision."
Lege has had a strong season, completing 140 of 204 attempts for 2,326 yards and 21 touchdowns with two interceptions.
Country Day, which reached the Division III semifinals last year, features 6-foot-5 quarterback Justin Ibieta, a Tulane commitment who leads the team in passing (1,938 yards, 28 TDs, six interceptions) and rushing (98-766, eight TDs).
"Everybody knows about Country Day's quarterback," Fouquier said. "He's a big kid that reminds me of some big quarterbacks from when I was coaching college football.
"He's similar to Dante Culpepper at Central Florida and Rohan Davey at LSU. He's obviously a tough kid because he runs quite a bit, and he has a cannon for an arm. He can also punt it 40 yards consistently."
Ibieta's favorite target is Tyler Williams, a 6-2, 180-pound senior with 554 yards receiving on 39 catches with 11 touchdowns.
"The thing that stands out about No. 1 (Williams) is that he's a very physical wide receiver," Fouquier said. "You can tell he has strong hands, and he runs very crisp routes.
"Their slot receiver, No. 5 (C.D. St. Hilaire), is quick as a hiccup. He's pretty shifty. On the other side, they have No. 7 (Dylan Simmons) and a big tall kid, No. 10 (Daniel Conwill), who can stretch the field vertically."
St. Hilaire (5-6, 130, Sr.), Simmons (5-11, 160, Jr.) and Conwill (6-3, 175, Jr.) have combined to catch 67 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs.
Tigers rally for playoff win
The 20th-seeded Loreauville Tigers (7-4) can advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 with a victory at home Friday over fourth-seeded Mangham (9-2).
Loreauville quarterback Zy Alexander, a recent Southeastern Louisiana commitment, had an stellar outing in last week's 48-38 upset of No. 13 Lake Arthur.
The senior rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 239 yards and three more scores as the Tigers rallied from a first-half deficit.
"It looked pretty bleak at the half," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "They scored 30 on us, but we were lucky enough to get a couple of scores, including a pivotal TD, right before the half.
"In a two-minute situation, we were driving and Zy clocked it with nine seconds left. On the next play, Logan Girouard was the backside guy, but he kept coming around. (Tailback) Chris Anthony picked up a rusher in pass protection, and that gave Zy one more second. He drilled a 15-yard pass on a rope to Girouard, and that gave us some momentum."
Alexander has passed for 1,283 yards with 14 TDs and two interceptions. His top target last week was Girouard, a senior who caught five passes for 154 yards and three scores.
"It was an unbelievable performance by Zy," Martin said. "I'm not sure I've seen a performance that good. His deep touchdown balls were beautiful. Logan, who I feel is the best receiver in our district, caught two of them on a dead sprint."
Mangham, which has won three straight afteer a 58-6 loss to top-seeded Ferriday, presents a different challenge than run-oriented Lake Arthur.
"A lot of those north Louisiana teams up there look the same," Martin said of the Dragons. "They're a spread team on offense. They have a really good running back, an athletic quarterback and a couple of tall receivers.
"Their defense puts a lot of pressure on people. We've seen a couple of teams like that, teams that like to play a lot of man-to-man coverage. At this point, there's not much we haven't seen yet, but it's a huge challenge. They're almost the total opposite of Lake Arthur."