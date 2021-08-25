Wondering who to watch for in Thursday’s Kiwanis Jamboree?

There will be plenty of talent on the field in this tripleheader with St. Martinville Tigers and Lafayette High kicking things off at 6 p.m.

They’ll be followed by reigning Class 4A state champion Carencro taking on Cecilia in the second game followed by the reigning 5A champion Acadiana taking on Notre Dame to close things out.

Acadiana area jamboree football schedule

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

BR.acadianaalexandria.123120 TS 1460.jpg

Acadiana defensive back Laterrance Welch, right, steps in front of an Alexandria two-point conversion pass intended for wide receiver TJ Johnson, left, to seal Acadiana's win with 60 seconds left to play in the 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Class 5A state championship game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La. Acadiana withstood a fourth quarter charge from Alexandria to prevail, 35-34, after the conversion failed.

Laterrance Welch, CB, Acadiana, Sr.

The state's top-rated cornerback might not have a whole lot to prove, but he will be looking to complete a full senior season after missing most of his junior year recovering from offseason knee surgery. The LSU commitment is an elite shutdown corner who’s up to the task of taking on any team’s top wide receiver and will be an anchor of the Wreckin’ Rams’ elite defense.

ACA.lafayettefootball471.112920

Lafayette High quarterback Grayson Saunier gets a pass off against East Jefferson during their LSHAA High School Football play off game at Lafayette High Stadium on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Lafayette, La..

Grayson Saunier, QB, Lafayette High, Jr.

An intriguing name to watch, Saunier got some playing time last season behind older brother Xan and is on pace to take over as the full-time starter this season. The younger Saunier impressed coach Cedric Figaro with his improved passing skills and leadership ability, and recently picked up an offer from Northwestern State.

ACA.smshteurfootball822.111520

St. Martinville High wide receiver Harvey Broussard (3), shown here in a game against Teurlings Catholic last fall, is being heavily recruited by programs heading into this season.

Harvey Broussard, WR, St. Martinville, Jr.

A tall, dynamic receiver Broussard can get up and get 50-50 balls and has speed to go with it. He has the attention of several Division I schools and has multiple collegiate offers. He’s poised to have a huge season, having already built chemistry with senior quarterback Tanner Harrison.

ACA.carwestfootball009.112120.jpg

The Bears' Dontae Darjean (6) runs the ball as Westgate High School football hosts Carencro High School on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in New Iberia

Dontae Darjean, RB, Carencro, Sr.

Darjean will have big shoes to fill taking over as the lead runner in the Bears’ run-heavy attack with all-state runners Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prjean graduated. He’s had a strong offseason in preparation for the expanded role, and Bears coach Tony Courville said he’ll be able to handle it.

ACA.aesndamepreview.120620_014

Notre Dame middle linebacker Luke Hoffpauir (11) is called for pass interference which would result in a Gator touchdown on the next play on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Luke Hoffpauir, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

With the Pioneers leaning more on their defense this season with several new faces on offense, Hoffpauir will be a key leader at middle linebacker. He should be all over the field Thursday night as the Pios look to slow down Acadiana's vaunted veer attack.

Five others to watch: defensive lineman Walter Bob, Acadiana; athlete Germonie Davis, Cecilia; quarterback Chantz Ceaser, Carencro; safety Mandrel Butler, St. Martinville; running back Lucas Simon, Notre Dame

View comments