Wondering who to watch for in Thursday’s Kiwanis Jamboree?
There will be plenty of talent on the field in this tripleheader with St. Martinville Tigers and Lafayette High kicking things off at 6 p.m.
They’ll be followed by reigning Class 4A state champion Carencro taking on Cecilia in the second game followed by the reigning 5A champion Acadiana taking on Notre Dame to close things out.
Acadiana area jamboree football schedule
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Laterrance Welch, CB, Acadiana, Sr.
The state's top-rated cornerback might not have a whole lot to prove, but he will be looking to complete a full senior season after missing most of his junior year recovering from offseason knee surgery. The LSU commitment is an elite shutdown corner who’s up to the task of taking on any team’s top wide receiver and will be an anchor of the Wreckin’ Rams’ elite defense.
Grayson Saunier, QB, Lafayette High, Jr.
An intriguing name to watch, Saunier got some playing time last season behind older brother Xan and is on pace to take over as the full-time starter this season. The younger Saunier impressed coach Cedric Figaro with his improved passing skills and leadership ability, and recently picked up an offer from Northwestern State.
Harvey Broussard, WR, St. Martinville, Jr.
A tall, dynamic receiver Broussard can get up and get 50-50 balls and has speed to go with it. He has the attention of several Division I schools and has multiple collegiate offers. He’s poised to have a huge season, having already built chemistry with senior quarterback Tanner Harrison.
Dontae Darjean, RB, Carencro, Sr.
Darjean will have big shoes to fill taking over as the lead runner in the Bears’ run-heavy attack with all-state runners Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prjean graduated. He’s had a strong offseason in preparation for the expanded role, and Bears coach Tony Courville said he’ll be able to handle it.
Luke Hoffpauir, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.
With the Pioneers leaning more on their defense this season with several new faces on offense, Hoffpauir will be a key leader at middle linebacker. He should be all over the field Thursday night as the Pios look to slow down Acadiana's vaunted veer attack.
Five others to watch: defensive lineman Walter Bob, Acadiana; athlete Germonie Davis, Cecilia; quarterback Chantz Ceaser, Carencro; safety Mandrel Butler, St. Martinville; running back Lucas Simon, Notre Dame