If the Lafayette area had cheerleaders, I’d be willing to bet one of the cheers would go something like “Who rocks the house? I say Lafayette rocks the house. And when Lafayette rocks the house, they rock it all the way down.”
The LHSAA’s state volleyball tournament, a three-day event in Lafayette - for the first time since 2005 - indeed had the Cajundome rocking.
However, my cheer of choice would make Saved by the Bell’s cheerleading captain Kelly Kapowksi proud. In Season 4, Episode 12 “Date Auction,” Kapowski debut a cheer thanking the school for raising money for new cheerleading uniforms.
“This one’s for you Lafayette! Volleyball needed a venue; you knew they did. So, you got it together and decided to bid. You did so good, it went so right, thank you Lafayette, you’re out of sight.”
And yes, using a Saved by the Bell reference in an article has always been a career-long goal.
While quoting a cheer in a column may be cheesy to some, the execution and atmosphere at the state volleyball tournament in Lafayette this past weekend was not.
As always, it was special and a first-class event just like when held at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, but the Cajundome added a little extra.
Sure, it was more spacious, but it was more than that.
It was the atmosphere that made it memorable.
The city was treated to a match for the ages in Saturday’s Division II finals between crosstown rivals St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic.
Fans turned out in droves to watch Teurlings attempt to win its ninth consecutive state title or STM’s quest to win its first state title since 2016. There were 1,757 tickets sold for the match, but attendance was much higher when you consider cheerleaders, band members, coaches with coaching cards and fans from prior sessions hiding in restrooms, were also present.
The atmosphere in the Cajundome was electric. The back-and-forth banter between student bodies was enjoyable. The roaring of the crowd on every serve, dig and kill gave you goosebumps. And the sound of jubilation after someone won a game or match was deafening.
That experience was a fitting end to the state tournament, considering the lofty standard set by Southside on Day 1 in terms of school spirit and fan support.
Eleven Acadiana area teams qualified for the state tournament, St. Thomas More and Notre Dame both won state championships. Teurlings, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal all finished as state runner-up, keeping half of the total trophies awarded in trophy cases locally.
When determining success, money made is often the deciding factor. While financial figures are not known, make no mistake about it, the tournament in Lafayette at the Cajundome was a smashing hit.
Tournament goers near and far left wondering how the LHSAA could not bring it back next fall … if not permanently.
Sure, there could be contractual agreements, but hopefully something can be worked out. Lafayette and the Cajundome showed it is more than capable of hosting the event and fans proved they are willing to support it.
Stand up and take a bow, where you were part of the organizing committee, a volunteer or merely attended matches in support of the athletes.
All those responsible for tournament’s success certainly deserve the old cheer:
“We are proud of you, I said we are proud of you.”