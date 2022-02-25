Northside head boys basketball coach Jason Herbstler knew he wouldn’t be able to prevent his Vikings from looking at the Class 4A brackets.
So, instead of trying to prevent them, he and his coaching staff stressed the importance of the Vikings not overlooking the Plaquemine Devils, despite the fact they were seeded No. 21.
Although things got extremely tight in the final five minutes of the game, the Vikings made enough plays down the stretch to claim a 53-47 win over the Devils to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
“Plaquemine is not a 21-seed,” Herbstler said. “They got off to a slow start this season, but if you go back and look at the last four weeks you can see what type of team they truly are. They have played a ton of close games and they have five losses by one point, so I knew they were going to be a tough challenge for us.”
In a game that required a total team effort to pull out, the Vikings benefited greatly from some big baskets down the stretch by Zion McCoy, Jamarian Johnnie and Tyler Harris, as well as some key defensive stops led by Trevyn Savoy, Everette Prejean and Jayden Dugas.
Offensively, with the Vikings trailing for the first time all game at 41-40 with 5:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Harris hit the biggest shot of the night, draining a 3-pointer off the dribble to regain the lead for Northside at 43-41 with 4:55 left.
“Plaquemine came out in the third quarter, and they switched from man-to-man to zone and that got us out of our rhythm,” Herbstler said. “We began taking some bad shots and I felt we stopped defending. We could have folded, but Tyler stepped up and hit a big 3-pointer that really energized us.”
After Harris’ 3-pointer, the Vikings went on a 9-1 run to open the game up and take a commanding 52-42 lead with 1:27 remaining.
McCoy, Johnnie and Dugas all scored baskets against contact during that run to break the game open.
McCoy, who struggled shooting from the field, still led the Vikings with a team-high 12 points, while Harris chipped in with 11. Harris also had six rebounds.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Herbstler said. “I’m grateful that we pulled out the win. Honestly, I didn’t exhale until the final horn. It was a tough and hard-fought game.”