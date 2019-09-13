ACA.southsidenorthside589.090719
Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday, Sept. 5

Iota 34, Welsh 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING - IOTA: Luke Doucet 18-185, 3 TDs; Tyrone Charlot 2-25; Dawson Wallace 6-12.

PASSING - IOTA: Wallace 6-18-1, 109 yds, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING - IOTA: Charlot 2-50, 2 TDs; Doucet 2-13.

RECORDS: IOTA 2-0; WEL 1-1

NEXT: IOTA hosts Lake Arthur; WEL hosts Iowa

Friday, Sept. 6

Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio or TV information listed in parentheses.

Barbe at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)

RECORDS: BAR 1-0; STM 1-0

NEXT: BAR at Catholic-NI; STM hosts Plaquemine

Ruston at Acadiana (1420-AM; Cox channel 4)

RECORDS: RUST 0-1; ACA 1-0

NEXT: RUST hosts Airline; ACA hosts Lafayette Christian

St. Martinville at Lafayette High (97.7-FM)

RECORDS: SMSH 1-0; LAF 1-0

NEXT: SMSH hosts Breaux Bridge; LAF hosts Patterson

Church Point at Southside (107.1-FM)

RECORDS: CP 0-1; SSIDE 1-0

NEXT: CP hosts Kaplan; SSIDE hosts Franklin

New Iberia at Carencro (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: NISH 0-1; CAR 1-0

NEXT: NISH at Westgate; CAR at Sam Houston

Teurlings at Hannan (96.5-FM)

RECORDS: TC 1-0; HAN 0-1

NEXT: TC at Opelousas; HAN at Mandeville

Catholic-NI at Breaux Bridge (105.1-FM)

RECORDS: CHNI 0-1; BBHS 1-0

NEXT: BBHS at St. Martinville; CHNI hosts Barbe

Catholic-PC at Ascension (960-AM)

RECORDS: CPC 1-0; AES 1-0

NEXT: CPC hosts Central Private; AES hosts North Vermilion

Erath at Loreauville (1240-AM)

RECORDS: ERA 0-1; LOR 1-0

NEXT: Erath hosts Morgan City; LOR at Elton

Westgate at Vandebilt Catholic

RECORDS: WEST 0-1; VAND 0-1

NEXT: WEST hosts NISH; VAND at Berwick

Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

RECORDS: OC 1-0, VC 1-0

NEXT: OC at Port Barre (Thursday); VC hosts Abbeville

Northside at LCA

RECORDS: NSIDE 0-1; LCA 1-0

NEXT: NSIDE at Peabody (Saturday); LCA at Acadiana

North Vermilion at Kaplan (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: NV 1-0; KAP 1-0

NEXT: NV at Ascension; KAP at Church Point

Sulphur at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: SUL 0-1; ND 1-0

NEXT: SUL hosts LaGrange; ND hosts Comeaux

Westlake at Crowley (1450-AM)

RECORDS: WLAKE 0-1; CROW 1-0

NEXT: WLAKE at Rayne; CROW at Cecilia

Cecilia at Comeaux

RECORDS: CEC 0-1; COM 0-1

NEXT: CEC hosts Crowley; COM at Notre Dame

Rayne at Abbeville

RECORDS: RAY 0-1; ABB 0-1

NEXT: RAY hosts Westlake; ABB at Vermilion Catholic

Northwest at Opelousas

RECORDS: NW 0-1; OPEL 0-1

NEXT: NW at East Ascension; OPEL hosts Teurlings

Port Barre at Beau Chene

RECORDS: PB 1-0; BC 0-1

NEXT: PB hosts Opelousas Catholic (Thursday); BC hosts Pine Prairie

Gueydan at Delcambre

RECORDS: GUEY 1-0; DEL 0-1

NEXT: GUEY hosts Jeanerette; DEL at Centerville

Jennings at Eunice

RECORDS: JENN 0-1; EUN 1-0

NEXT: JENN hosts DeRidder; EUN

St. John at Jeanerette

RECORDS: STJ 1-0; JEAN 0-1

NEXT: STJ hosts Hamilton Christian; JEAN at Gueydan

North Central at Tara

RECORDS: NC 0-1; TARA 0-1

NEXT: NC at Mentorship Academy; TARA at Northeast

Westminster at Houma Christian

RECORDS: WCA 1-0; HOU 0-1

NEXT: WCA hosts Hanson; HOU at Ascension Christian

Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian

RECORDS: HB 1-0; HAM 0-1

NEXT: HB hosts Grand Lake; HAM at St. John

St. Edmund at Bunkie

RECORDS: STE 1-0; BUNK 0-1

NEXT: STE hosts Avoyelles; BUNK at Mamou

