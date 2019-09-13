Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Iota 34, Welsh 0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING - IOTA: Luke Doucet 18-185, 3 TDs; Tyrone Charlot 2-25; Dawson Wallace 6-12.
PASSING - IOTA: Wallace 6-18-1, 109 yds, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING - IOTA: Charlot 2-50, 2 TDs; Doucet 2-13.
RECORDS: IOTA 2-0; WEL 1-1
NEXT: IOTA hosts Lake Arthur; WEL hosts Iowa
Friday, Sept. 6
Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio or TV information listed in parentheses.
Barbe at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)
RECORDS: BAR 1-0; STM 1-0
NEXT: BAR at Catholic-NI; STM hosts Plaquemine
Ruston at Acadiana (1420-AM; Cox channel 4)
RECORDS: RUST 0-1; ACA 1-0
NEXT: RUST hosts Airline; ACA hosts Lafayette Christian
St. Martinville at Lafayette High (97.7-FM)
RECORDS: SMSH 1-0; LAF 1-0
NEXT: SMSH hosts Breaux Bridge; LAF hosts Patterson
Church Point at Southside (107.1-FM)
RECORDS: CP 0-1; SSIDE 1-0
NEXT: CP hosts Kaplan; SSIDE hosts Franklin
New Iberia at Carencro (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: NISH 0-1; CAR 1-0
NEXT: NISH at Westgate; CAR at Sam Houston
Teurlings at Hannan (96.5-FM)
RECORDS: TC 1-0; HAN 0-1
NEXT: TC at Opelousas; HAN at Mandeville
Catholic-NI at Breaux Bridge (105.1-FM)
RECORDS: CHNI 0-1; BBHS 1-0
NEXT: BBHS at St. Martinville; CHNI hosts Barbe
Catholic-PC at Ascension (960-AM)
RECORDS: CPC 1-0; AES 1-0
NEXT: CPC hosts Central Private; AES hosts North Vermilion
Erath at Loreauville (1240-AM)
RECORDS: ERA 0-1; LOR 1-0
NEXT: Erath hosts Morgan City; LOR at Elton
Westgate at Vandebilt Catholic
RECORDS: WEST 0-1; VAND 0-1
NEXT: WEST hosts NISH; VAND at Berwick
Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
RECORDS: OC 1-0, VC 1-0
NEXT: OC at Port Barre (Thursday); VC hosts Abbeville
Northside at LCA
RECORDS: NSIDE 0-1; LCA 1-0
NEXT: NSIDE at Peabody (Saturday); LCA at Acadiana
North Vermilion at Kaplan (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: NV 1-0; KAP 1-0
NEXT: NV at Ascension; KAP at Church Point
Sulphur at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)
RECORDS: SUL 0-1; ND 1-0
NEXT: SUL hosts LaGrange; ND hosts Comeaux
Westlake at Crowley (1450-AM)
RECORDS: WLAKE 0-1; CROW 1-0
NEXT: WLAKE at Rayne; CROW at Cecilia
Cecilia at Comeaux
RECORDS: CEC 0-1; COM 0-1
NEXT: CEC hosts Crowley; COM at Notre Dame
Rayne at Abbeville
RECORDS: RAY 0-1; ABB 0-1
NEXT: RAY hosts Westlake; ABB at Vermilion Catholic
Northwest at Opelousas
RECORDS: NW 0-1; OPEL 0-1
NEXT: NW at East Ascension; OPEL hosts Teurlings
Port Barre at Beau Chene
RECORDS: PB 1-0; BC 0-1
NEXT: PB hosts Opelousas Catholic (Thursday); BC hosts Pine Prairie
Gueydan at Delcambre
RECORDS: GUEY 1-0; DEL 0-1
NEXT: GUEY hosts Jeanerette; DEL at Centerville
Jennings at Eunice
RECORDS: JENN 0-1; EUN 1-0
NEXT: JENN hosts DeRidder; EUN
St. John at Jeanerette
RECORDS: STJ 1-0; JEAN 0-1
NEXT: STJ hosts Hamilton Christian; JEAN at Gueydan
North Central at Tara
RECORDS: NC 0-1; TARA 0-1
NEXT: NC at Mentorship Academy; TARA at Northeast
Westminster at Houma Christian
RECORDS: WCA 1-0; HOU 0-1
NEXT: WCA hosts Hanson; HOU at Ascension Christian
Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
RECORDS: HB 1-0; HAM 0-1
NEXT: HB hosts Grand Lake; HAM at St. John
St. Edmund at Bunkie
RECORDS: STE 1-0; BUNK 0-1
NEXT: STE hosts Avoyelles; BUNK at Mamou