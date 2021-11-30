Since taking over as the Acadiana High football coach in 2018, Matt McCullough has led the Wreckin’ Rams to a great deal of success.
In the four seasons under McCullough, the Rams are 48-5 and have won two Class 5A state championships and four District 3-5A titles.
And while the players they have had the luxury of coaching over the years has played a significant role in that success, so has McCullough and his coaching staff. However, this year may have been the best example of how vital McCullough and his staff are to the Rams program.
After losing two of their first three games, the Rams are once again in title contention. The Rams, who are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, will travel to face No. 3-seed Ponchatoula at 7 p.m. Friday. With a win, the Rams will make a third consecutive trip to the state final at the Caesars Superdome.
“Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job,” McCullough said. “Obviously, you need good players, but at the same time you need good coaches and I feel like we have that here. We have a bunch of really good assistant coaches here ,and they have done a great job helping us improve on both sides of the ball.”
Rams senior offensive lineman Ruston Bennett, a two-year starter, said his coaches “are the best in the state.”
“There is no question that the key to our success has been our great coaching staff,” Bennett said. “Our coaches have done a great job of preparing us every week during film study and on the practice field.”
The Rams (11-2), who are the two-time reigning 5A state champions, understand the lofty expectations that comes with being part of a program that has won six state championships.
“The bottom line is we understand how hard it is to win,” McCullough said. “When you win a bunch, you have those expectations. If you lose those expectations, then it means we aren’t winning enough.”
Despite all the expectations and success, McCullough said winning has not lost its luster.
“I think winning can sometimes be taken for granted,” McCullough said. “But winning doesn’t get old. I think sometimes the process of not wanting to lose can drive you. When you win a bunch, I could see where someone would get used to winning and maybe because you expect to win, winning is not quite as fun. But once you get to this point in the season, winning is fun.”
McCullough said the key is finding new ways to challenge and motivate not only his players, but the coaching staff.
“I think you have to use some things at times to motivate yourself,” McCullough said. “But I think the biggest motivating factor for us is that we hate to lose. Our players and coaches hate to lose so much, that the thought of losing drives us.”
During the winning streak, the Rams have seen a great amount of growth, but most notably along the offensive line where Bennett and company have shined.
“We came into the year with a young quarterback and some young players on the offensive line,” Bennett said. “We knew it would take some time to come together. We just needed time to build chemistry and get the younger guys more comfortable.”
“We knew we had some very talented guys on this team and that they were going to improve over the year,” McCullough said. “On the offensive line, we’re starting two sophomores at center and left guard and a couple of kids who hadn’t played a bunch. We know that a big part of what we do offensively, we have to have our running backs run hard. But we have to be good up front also.”
Bennett said the offensive line is imposing its will on opponents.
“The key for us has been our determination to be physical and our willingness to outwill the other man,” Bennett said. “In order for our offense to work, we have to be physical every play of every drive. Doing that has been the biggest difference for us to this point.”