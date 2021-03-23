BOYS
District 3-5A
FIRST TEAM
Jaterrius Fuslier, New Iberia, Sr
Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette High, Sr
Allen Walker, New Iberia, Sr
Brennan Chapman, New Iberia, Sr
Trey Carmouche, Comeaux, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Jaterrius Fusilier, New Iberia
COACH OF THE YEAR
Todd Russ, New Iberia
SECOND TEAM
Kam Robertson, Southside, Sr
Daiton Bourque, Comeaux, Sr
John Michael Lege, Lafayette High, Sr
Devon Monet, Southside, Sr
Tremond Thompson, Sam Houston, Sr
ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM
Milton Marks, Comeaux; Jordan Senegal, Lafayette High; Liam Piglia, Southside; Tremond Thompson, Sam Houston; Mason Boudreaux, Acadiana; Jaden Gradney, Barbe; Dawson Ortego, Sulphur; Jaterrius Fusilier, New Iberia.
HONORABLE MENTION
SH – Grant Dixon, Dylan Chavis; SUL – Zavion Trent, Ashton Lily; BAR – Jabari Barry, Jaden Gradney; SOUTH – Cavan Nedie, Bryson Williams; COM – Alex Lind; LAF - Marcus Spencer; ACAD – Harold Remote; NISH – Quinton Cook, Wayne Randall.
District 4-4A
FIRST TEAM
Kareem Ceasar, LaGrange, Jr
Jamaar Moore, Wash.-Marion, Sr
Tayshaun Colomb, Rayne, Jr
Dedric Vigers, Eunice, Jr
Rontrell Broussard, North Vermilion, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Jamaar Moore, Washington-Marion
COACH OF THE YEAR
Robert Palmer, Washington-Marion
SECOND TEAM
Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion, Jr
Jordan Flagg, Washington-Marion, Sr
Treylon Cooper, Eunice, Sr
Dashanta Cormier, Rayne, So
Darien Trahan, LaGrange, Sr
HONORABLE MENTION
WM – Braylon Turpeau, Kinyen Stevens, Gerard Stewart; NV – Zachary LeBlanc; RAY – Rico Price, Jyris Cole; EUN – Shaun Hudson.
District 5-4A
FIRST TEAM
Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More, Sr, 17.6
Danny Lewis, Westgate, Jr, 16.0
Zion McCoy, Northside, So, 17.0
Jaden Shelvin, St. Thomas More, Sr, 15.0
Javein Moore, Northside, Sr, 13.6
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More
COACH OF THE YEAR
Danny Broussard, St. Thomas More
SECOND TEAM
Kyren Jackson, Carencro, Jr, 19.2
Christian Landry, St. Thomas More, Jr, 8.3
Johntrell Thomas, Northside, Sr, 10.4
Derrick Williams, Westgate, So, 10.0
Caleb Thomas, Teurlings, Sr, 9.2
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Everett Prejean, Northside; Kyren Jackson, Carencro; Jack Bech, St. Thomas More; Coleman Bond, Teurlings; Ja’Qualin Allen, Westgate.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Harris, Northside; Bryce Boullion, St. Thomas More; Matthew Marceaux, Teurlings.
District 6-4A
FIRST TEAM
Jonquarius McGhee, Opelousas
Avontez Ledet, Cecilia
Titus Thomas, Beau Chene
Treylin Whaley, Livonia
Devondrake Arvie, Beau Chene
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Jonquarius McGhee, Opelousas
COACH OF THE YEAR
Toby St. Cyr, Livonia
SECOND TEAM
Jayden Lazard, Opelousas
Kylan Williams, Opelousas
Joe Bob Wiltz, Cecilia
Gemarrion Hollins, Livonia
De’vonte Leonard, Livonia
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Treylin Jones, Beau Chene; Mehki Jones, Opelousas; Andrew Lewis, Cecilia; Jontavious McGhee, Opelousas; Germarrion Hollins, Livonia.
HONORABLE MENTION
OPEL – Javonnie Gibson, Mehki Jones, Dillan Stephans; BC – De’Marcus Eaglin; Jhykai Shart; BBHS – Kyser Patt; CEC – Andrew Lewis, Kyrin Tolliver; LIV – Connor Greavis.
District 5-3A
FIRST TEAM
Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte
Keshaun Lazard, Northwest
Chris Freeman, Northwest
Kyle Guidry, Iota
Tye’waun Byers, Ville Platte
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte
SECOND TEAM
John Jollivette, Northwest
Parker Story, Iota
Tauj Roy, Ville Platte
Collin Enicke, Mamou
Javen Gibson, Church Point
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Khaled Babineaux, Church Point; Devin Davis, Northwest; Joseph Chassion, Northwest; Owen Daigle, Iota; Trae Gallow, Mamou; Josiah Ortiz, Pine Prairie; Montavis Seraille, Ville Platte.
HONORABLE MENTION
IOTA – Keelan Wriborg, Andrew Thibodeaux; CP – Brayden Andrew; MAM - Tryian Broussard; PP – Dajon Lemalle; VP – Davonte Fontenot.
District 5-3A
FIRST TEAM
Zalen Landry, Abbeville, Jr
Bryon Montgomery, Crowley, Sr
Jeffery Dural, David Thibodaux, Jr
Datayvious Gabriel, St. Martinville, Sr
Jalen Mitchell, St. Martinville, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Datayvious Gabriel, St. Martinville
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ihmaru Jones, St. Martinville
SECOND TEAM
McKinley Nicholas, Abbeville
Jaylon Wiltz, Crowley
David Narcisse, David Thibodaux
Brayden Broussard, Erath
Davante Alexander, St. Martinville
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Chad Nolan, Abbeville; Bryon Montgomery, Crowley; David Narcisse, David Thibodaux; Lincoln Greene, Kaplan; Xavier Katelyn, St. Martinville.
HONORABLE MENTION
ABB – McKinsey Nicholas; CROW – Jalen Mayfield; DT – Jayden Gauthier, Lawrence Petry; KAP – John Bessard, Mason Frick, Cameron Simon; SMSH – Andrew Savoy.
District 6-2A
FIRST TEAM
Parker McNees, Notre Dame, Sr
Christian McNees, Notre Dame, Sr
Elijah Pete, Lafayette Christian, Sr
Braylon Richard, Lafayette Christian, Jr
Kam Williams, Lafayette Christian, Fr.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Parker McNees, Notre Dame
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lewis Cook III, Notre Dame
SECOND TEAM
Zachary Lamm, Notre Dame, Jr
Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, So
Masey Lewis, Lafayette Christian, Sr
Kobe Thibodeaux, Jr
William Green, Welsh, Sr
District 7-2A
FIRST TEAM
Kaleb Comeaux, Delcambre, Sr
J’Michael Gray, Franklin, Jr
Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
Oshaun Smith, West St. Mary, Sr
Travis Zeno, Franklin, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Travis Zeno, Franklin
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tremayne Johnson, Franklin
SECOND TEAM
Jude Ardoin, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
Bryson Colbert, West St. Mary, So
Thomas Jones, Delcambre, Sr
Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal, So
Kim Michael Provost III, Franklin, Jr
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jude Ardoin, Ascension Episcopal; Trace Williams, Catholic-NI; Desmond Wilson, Delcambre; Zylan Perry, Franklin; Tyran Jones, Houma Christian; Javin Eugene, Jeanerette; Nick Deal, Loreauville; Deyontre Fuselier, West St. Mary.
District 5-1A
FIRST TEAM
Derrick Tezeno, North Central
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
Reginald Stoner, North Central
Kerrion Davis, St. Edmund
Aaron Darbonne, Sacred Heart-VP
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Cane, North Central
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic
Devion Lavergne, North Central
McKennis Savoy, North Central
B. Schwartz, Westminster
Easten Coleman, St. Edmund
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Reginald Stoner, North Central; Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic; H. Ray, Westminster; Henry Brown, St. Edmund; B. Jumonville, Catholic-PC; B. Beaver, Sacred Heart-VP.
District 8-1A
FIRST TEAM
Diamond Bourgeois, Centerville, Jr
DJ Lewis, Central Catholic, Jr
Tyler Smith, Central Catholic, Jr
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist, Sr
Alex Broussard, Vermilion Catholic, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
DJ Lewis, Central Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ree Case, Central Catholic
SECOND TEAM
Damondrick Blackburn, Central Catholic, So
Omari Johnson, Covenant Christian, Sr
Riley Rodriguez, Hanson, Jr
Johnny Clark, Highland Baptist, Sr
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, Sr
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Diamond Bourgeois, Centerville; Tyler Gunner, Centerville; Kye Morgel, Central Catholic; Vernon Singleton, Central Catholic; Zykarus Gordon, Covenant Christian; Johnny Clark, Highland; Myles Liggans, Highland; John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic; Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic.
District 7-B
FIRST TEAM
De’Marcus Fugett, JS Clark, Sr, 20.0
Trevor Daughtery, JS Clark, So, 17.0
Adam Sabbaghian, ESA, Sr, 13.0
Noah Guidry, Hathaway, Sr, 14.0
Gavin More, Lacassine, So, 15.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
De’Marcus Fugett, JS Clark
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tiffanie Lewis, JS Clark
SECOND TEAM
Ian Augustine, Hathaway, Sr
J’Stan Keller, Midland, Fr
Channing Arvie, JS Clark, Jr
Koyden Lopez, Hathaway, Sr
Ethan Corkran, Lacassine, So
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Joseph Levier, JS Clark; Taiwan Jones, Lacassine; Noah Guidry, Hathaway; Peyton Bourgeois, ESA; Anthony Blunt, Midland.
HONORABLE MENTION
ESA – Luke Legoullon; MID – DJ McZeal, Maddox Hanks; BC – Grayson Johnson; LAC – Aaron Garcia.
GIRLS
District 3-5A
FIRST TEAM
Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette High, Soph, 5-8, 20.0
Lucy Bellon, Sam Houston, Jr, 5-6, 16.0
Areil Williams, Barbe, Soph, 5-11, 16.0
Zoe Spain, Acadiana, Fr, 5-7, 15.0
Jahniya Brown, Lafayette High, Jr, 5-9, 13.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette High
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tarunye Kanonu, Lafayette High
SECOND TEAM
Dacia Jones, Lafayette High, 5-10, Soph, 9.0
Abigail Massey, Sulphur, Sr, 5-9, 13.0
Eymani Key, Southside, Fr, 5-7, 10.0
Dalayla Blackwell, Lafayette High, Soph, 5-11, 8.0
Gabby Gunter, Sulphur, Sr, 5-7, 10.0
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Martina White, Acadiana; Latavia Jack, Barbe; Domonique Andrus, Comeaux; Breyionce George, Lafayette High; Tre’Nieya Jacob, New Iberia; Macaela Savage, Sam Houston; McKenzie Singleton, Southside; Cydni Reed, Sulphur.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jasmine Curtis, Acadiana; Maya Guillory, Barbe; Karli Labit, Comeaux; Grace Paul, Lafayette High; Laila Sigure, New Iberia; Izabella Todd, Sam Houston; Shelby Lundy, Southside; Kamryn Thibodeaux, Sulphur.
District 4-4A
FIRST TEAM
Jeriah Warren, LaGrange, Sr
Aasia Sam, LaGrange, Sr
Deja Tanks, LaGrange, Sr
Ry’n Guillory, Wash.-Marion, Sr
Braile Washington, Rayne, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Jeriah Warren, LaGrange
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lakeem Holmes, LaGrange
SECOND TEAM
McKenzie Shaw, LaGrange, Jr
Miah Alexis, LaGrange, Jr
Kristen Broxten, LaGrange, Sr
Kennedy Semien, North Vermilion, Sr
Fantasy Brown, Wash.-Marion, Fr
HONORABLE MENTION
Jace Myers, North Vermilion; Sarigh Mitchell, Rayne; Madison Freeman, Eunice.
District 5-4A
FIRST TEAM
Lynn Griffin, Carencro, Sr, 15.3
Claire Hader, St. Thomas More, Sr, 14.0
Keyonna Armelin, Westgate, Jr, 13.0
Makenzie Bruno, Northside, Jr, 8.0
AC Froelich, St. Thomas More, So, 15.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Lynn Griffin, Carencro
COACH OF THE YEAR
Stephen Strojny, St. Thomas More
SECOND TEAM
Leigh Labrie, Teurlings, Sr, 11.7
Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More, Sr, 8.0
Angelle Doucet, St. Thomas More, Sr, 6.0
Taviana Alexander, Westgate, Jr, 8.0
Shanell Celestine, Northside, So, 10.0
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
A’Myrie Francis, Northside; Patience Johnson, Carencro; Shak’ya Lumpkin, Westgate; Lauren Delhomme, Teurlings.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alaysha Veal, Northside; Shelcie LeBlanc, Carencro; Tanijha Daye, Westgate; Larasia Clark, Teurlings.
District 6-4A
FIRST TEAM
Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas
Christina Donatto, Opelousas
Dashira Davis, Opelousas
Reginae Boutte, Cecilia
Angelina Williams, Beau Chene
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas
COACH OF THE YEAR
Josh Kador, Opelousas
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Fontenot, Opelousas
Tierney Dural, Breaux Bridge
Madison Flugence, Beau Chene
Amari Smith, Livonia
Janya Arvie, Opelousas
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Cloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene; Janya Arvie, Opelousas; Ja’Niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge; Kendalle Noel, Cecilia.
HONORABLE MENTION
OPEL – Chloe Dupre; CEC – Brianna Hamilton, Brenae Gordon; BC – Cloe Bonvillain, Jaslyn Plumbar, Danielle Broussard, Jade Blueiett; LIV – Akiyah Carnes, Sha’niya Isaac, Amaya Davis, Manayiah Robinson; BBHS – Journee Crutcher, Raven Trahan.
District 5-3A
FIRST TEAM
Avery Young, Iota
Katlyn Manuel, Northwest
Mary Leday, Northwest
Kameron Allen, Pine Prairie
Trinity Leday, Ville Platte
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Avery Young, Iota
COACH OF THE YEAR
Meghann LeJeune, Iota
SECOND TEAM
Brashaylan Doucet, Pine Prairie
Asia George, Pine Prairie
Leah Hebert, Iota
Shayla Hickerson, Ville Platte
Jazmine Boudreaux, Church Point
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Brianna Wall, Pine Prairie; Madelyn Boone, Iota; MarTisha Dugas, Church Point; Mallory Mayfield, Church Point; Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte; Markaysha Johnson, Mamou; Kinsley Batiste, Northwest; Makalyn Savoy, Northwest; Alyssa Soileau, Ville Platte
HONORABLE MENTION
PP - Maycie Hardy; IOTA – Chloe Cooley, Brinna Hebert; CP – A’Kirra Hagger; PP – Aliyah Soileau.
District 6-3A
FIRST TEAM
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan
Taylor Perkins, Crowley
Ja’Learreria Soelv, Abbeville
Alissa Richard, Abbeville
Courtney Dubois, Erath
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan
COACH OF THE YEAR
Amelia Broussard, Kaplan
SECOND TEAM
Blair Winch, Kaplan
Jenna Romero, Kaplan
Daisia Bradley, David Thibodaux
Glory’yona Walker, Abbeville
Mya Lastrapes, Crowley
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Abbey Hebert, Kaplan; Demetria Briggs, Abbeville; Spiritual Guidry, Crowley; Jai Plowden, David Thibodaux; Keiresten Cormier, Erath.
HONORABLE MENTION
KAP – Morgan Comeaux; ABB – Karmen Williams; DT – Akeily Broussard; ERA – Taylor Alpough; CROW – Martaysia Guidry.
District 6-2A
FIRST TEAM
Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, Sr
Vivian Sketoe, Lake Arthur, Fr
Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur, Jr
Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian, Fr
Monique Patterson, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur
COACH OF THE YEAR
Vivian Sketoe, Lake Arthur
SECOND TEAM
Zoe Wiltz, Lafayette Christian, Sr
Brooke Daboval, Lake Arthur, Sr
Katherine Leonards, Lake Arthur, Sr
Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian, Fr
Ariyon Artis, Welsh, Sr
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Darrah Broussard, Lake Arthur; Cameron Borel, Lafayette Christian; Kassidee Achane, Welsh; Reese Guidry, Port Barre; Kristlin Cormier, Welsh.
District 7-2A
FIRST TEAM
Zy’Rien Green, Catholic-NI, Jr
Annie Mouton, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
Amari Butler, Franklin, So
Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin, Jr
Terez Robertson, West St. Mary, So
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Amari Butler, Franklin
COACH OF THE YEAR
Alyssa Credeur, Ascension Episcopal
SECOND TEAM
Khameron Grayson, Catholic-NI, Jr
Anna Charbonnet, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
Makhia Fernandez, Franklin, Sr
Kaitlin Druilhet, West St. Mary, So
Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, So
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Regan Hamilton, Catholic-NI; Camille Blanchard, Ascension Episcopal; Teiylar Leon, Franklin; Aiyana Robertson, West St. Mary; Treasure Harris, Delcambre; Talaire Reno, Loreauville; Delexcia McCreary, Jeanerette.
District 8-1A
FIRST TEAM
Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, Sr, 26.0
Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic, Fr, 17.1
A’myrie Foulcards, Hanson, Sr, 15.0
Ava Hebert, Vermilion Catholic, Jr, 15.0
Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist, Jr, 15.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Marin Barras, Highland Baptist
COACH OF THE YEAR
Carol Sensley, Highland Baptist
SECOND TEAM
M'Kiyiah Oliver, Highland, Fr, 16.0
Jade Oliney, Central Catholic, 8th, 13.5
Charlotte Callais, Central Catholic, So, 11.6
Miya Hidalgo, Hanson, Jr, 7.0
Karli Frith, Vermilion Catholic, Jr, 14.0
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Johnsie Bowie, Centerville; Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic; I’laiyah Allridge, Covenant Christian; Madi Perro, Hanson; Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist; Kinsley Sellers, Vermilion Catholic.
District 7-B
FIRST TEAM
Josie Ogea, Bell City, Sr, 24.7
Madison Suire, Hathaway, Fr, 11.0
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, Jr, 20.0
Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine, So, 17.6
Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, Sr, 14.6
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway
COACH OF THE YEAR
Courtnee Young, Hathaway
SECOND TEAM
Caitlyn Boudreaux, Midland, Fr, 9.8
Sage Wimberly, Midland, Fr, 16.0
Lamiya Sanchez, Hathaway, So, 16.4
Makeela Freeman, Lacassine, Jr, 8.8
Emma Merritt, Bell City, Sr, 7.1
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Gracie Miller, Midland; Brea Baca-White, Hathaway; Anna Lindaman, Lacassine; Arianna Washinton, JS Clark; Kate Leonards, Bell City.
HONORABLE MENTION
HATH – Chaylee Beard, Sienna Guidry; JSC – Erienna Ned, Tris Albert; MID – Marlie Boudreaux; BC – Jasmyn West, Tyler Ellis.