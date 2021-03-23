ACA.lafgirlshoops.012.022721
Buy Now

Lafayette High's Chrysta Narcisse is the Most Valuable Player on the District 3-5A club.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

BOYS

District 3-5A

FIRST TEAM

Jaterrius Fuslier, New Iberia, Sr

Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette High, Sr

Allen Walker, New Iberia, Sr

Brennan Chapman, New Iberia, Sr

Trey Carmouche, Comeaux, Sr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Jaterrius Fusilier, New Iberia

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Russ, New Iberia

SECOND TEAM

Kam Robertson, Southside, Sr

Daiton Bourque, Comeaux, Sr

John Michael Lege, Lafayette High, Sr

Devon Monet, Southside, Sr

Tremond Thompson, Sam Houston, Sr

ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM

Milton Marks, Comeaux; Jordan Senegal, Lafayette High; Liam Piglia, Southside; Tremond Thompson, Sam Houston; Mason Boudreaux, Acadiana; Jaden Gradney, Barbe; Dawson Ortego, Sulphur; Jaterrius Fusilier, New Iberia.

HONORABLE MENTION

SH – Grant Dixon, Dylan Chavis; SUL – Zavion Trent, Ashton Lily; BAR – Jabari Barry, Jaden Gradney; SOUTH – Cavan Nedie, Bryson Williams; COM – Alex Lind; LAF - Marcus Spencer; ACAD – Harold Remote; NISH – Quinton Cook, Wayne Randall.

District 4-4A

FIRST TEAM

Kareem Ceasar, LaGrange, Jr

Jamaar Moore, Wash.-Marion, Sr

Tayshaun Colomb, Rayne, Jr

Dedric Vigers, Eunice, Jr

Rontrell Broussard, North Vermilion, Sr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Jamaar Moore, Washington-Marion

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robert Palmer, Washington-Marion

SECOND TEAM

Tyree Brown, Washington-Marion, Jr

Jordan Flagg, Washington-Marion, Sr

Treylon Cooper, Eunice, Sr

Dashanta Cormier, Rayne, So

Darien Trahan, LaGrange, Sr

HONORABLE MENTION

WM – Braylon Turpeau, Kinyen Stevens, Gerard Stewart; NV – Zachary LeBlanc; RAY – Rico Price, Jyris Cole; EUN – Shaun Hudson.

District 5-4A

FIRST TEAM

Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More, Sr, 17.6

Danny Lewis, Westgate, Jr, 16.0

Zion McCoy, Northside, So, 17.0

Jaden Shelvin, St. Thomas More, Sr, 15.0

Javein Moore, Northside, Sr, 13.6

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More

COACH OF THE YEAR

Danny Broussard, St. Thomas More

SECOND TEAM

Kyren Jackson, Carencro, Jr, 19.2

Christian Landry, St. Thomas More, Jr, 8.3

Johntrell Thomas, Northside, Sr, 10.4

Derrick Williams, Westgate, So, 10.0

Caleb Thomas, Teurlings, Sr, 9.2

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Everett Prejean, Northside; Kyren Jackson, Carencro; Jack Bech, St. Thomas More; Coleman Bond, Teurlings; Ja’Qualin Allen, Westgate.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tyler Harris, Northside; Bryce Boullion, St. Thomas More; Matthew Marceaux, Teurlings.

District 6-4A

FIRST TEAM

Jonquarius McGhee, Opelousas

Avontez Ledet, Cecilia

Titus Thomas, Beau Chene

Treylin Whaley, Livonia

Devondrake Arvie, Beau Chene

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Jonquarius McGhee, Opelousas

COACH OF THE YEAR

Toby St. Cyr, Livonia

SECOND TEAM

Jayden Lazard, Opelousas

Kylan Williams, Opelousas

Joe Bob Wiltz, Cecilia

Gemarrion Hollins, Livonia

De’vonte Leonard, Livonia

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Treylin Jones, Beau Chene; Mehki Jones, Opelousas; Andrew Lewis, Cecilia; Jontavious McGhee, Opelousas; Germarrion Hollins, Livonia.

HONORABLE MENTION

OPEL – Javonnie Gibson, Mehki Jones, Dillan Stephans; BC – De’Marcus Eaglin; Jhykai Shart; BBHS – Kyser Patt; CEC – Andrew Lewis, Kyrin Tolliver; LIV – Connor Greavis.

District 5-3A

FIRST TEAM

Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte

Keshaun Lazard, Northwest

Chris Freeman, Northwest

Kyle Guidry, Iota

Tye’waun Byers, Ville Platte

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte

SECOND TEAM

John Jollivette, Northwest

Parker Story, Iota

Tauj Roy, Ville Platte

Collin Enicke, Mamou

Javen Gibson, Church Point

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Khaled Babineaux, Church Point; Devin Davis, Northwest; Joseph Chassion, Northwest; Owen Daigle, Iota; Trae Gallow, Mamou; Josiah Ortiz, Pine Prairie; Montavis Seraille, Ville Platte.

HONORABLE MENTION

IOTA – Keelan Wriborg, Andrew Thibodeaux; CP – Brayden Andrew; MAM - Tryian Broussard; PP – Dajon Lemalle; VP – Davonte Fontenot.

District 5-3A

FIRST TEAM

Zalen Landry, Abbeville, Jr

Bryon Montgomery, Crowley, Sr

Jeffery Dural, David Thibodaux, Jr

Datayvious Gabriel, St. Martinville, Sr

Jalen Mitchell, St. Martinville, Sr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Datayvious Gabriel, St. Martinville

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ihmaru Jones, St. Martinville

SECOND TEAM

McKinley Nicholas, Abbeville

Jaylon Wiltz, Crowley

David Narcisse, David Thibodaux

Brayden Broussard, Erath

Davante Alexander, St. Martinville

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Chad Nolan, Abbeville; Bryon Montgomery, Crowley; David Narcisse, David Thibodaux; Lincoln Greene, Kaplan; Xavier Katelyn, St. Martinville.

HONORABLE MENTION

ABB – McKinsey Nicholas; CROW – Jalen Mayfield; DT – Jayden Gauthier, Lawrence Petry; KAP – John Bessard, Mason Frick, Cameron Simon; SMSH – Andrew Savoy.

District 6-2A

FIRST TEAM

Parker McNees, Notre Dame, Sr

Christian McNees, Notre Dame, Sr

Elijah Pete, Lafayette Christian, Sr

Braylon Richard, Lafayette Christian, Jr

Kam Williams, Lafayette Christian, Fr.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Parker McNees, Notre Dame

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lewis Cook III, Notre Dame

SECOND TEAM

Zachary Lamm, Notre Dame, Jr

Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, So

Masey Lewis, Lafayette Christian, Sr

Kobe Thibodeaux, Jr

William Green, Welsh, Sr

District 7-2A

FIRST TEAM

Kaleb Comeaux, Delcambre, Sr

J’Michael Gray, Franklin, Jr

Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal, Sr

Oshaun Smith, West St. Mary, Sr

Travis Zeno, Franklin, Sr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Travis Zeno, Franklin

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tremayne Johnson, Franklin

SECOND TEAM

Jude Ardoin, Ascension Episcopal, Sr

Bryson Colbert, West St. Mary, So

Thomas Jones, Delcambre, Sr

Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal, So

Kim Michael Provost III, Franklin, Jr

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jude Ardoin, Ascension Episcopal; Trace Williams, Catholic-NI; Desmond Wilson, Delcambre; Zylan Perry, Franklin; Tyran Jones, Houma Christian; Javin Eugene, Jeanerette; Nick Deal, Loreauville; Deyontre Fuselier, West St. Mary.

District 5-1A

FIRST TEAM

Derrick Tezeno, North Central

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic

Reginald Stoner, North Central

Kerrion Davis, St. Edmund

Aaron Darbonne, Sacred Heart-VP

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Cane, North Central

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic

Devion Lavergne, North Central

McKennis Savoy, North Central

B. Schwartz, Westminster

Easten Coleman, St. Edmund

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Reginald Stoner, North Central; Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic; H. Ray, Westminster; Henry Brown, St. Edmund; B. Jumonville, Catholic-PC; B. Beaver, Sacred Heart-VP.

District 8-1A

FIRST TEAM

Diamond Bourgeois, Centerville, Jr

DJ Lewis, Central Catholic, Jr

Tyler Smith, Central Catholic, Jr

Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist, Sr

Alex Broussard, Vermilion Catholic, Jr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

DJ Lewis, Central Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ree Case, Central Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Damondrick Blackburn, Central Catholic, So

Omari Johnson, Covenant Christian, Sr

Riley Rodriguez, Hanson, Jr

Johnny Clark, Highland Baptist, Sr

Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, Sr

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Diamond Bourgeois, Centerville; Tyler Gunner, Centerville; Kye Morgel, Central Catholic; Vernon Singleton, Central Catholic; Zykarus Gordon, Covenant Christian; Johnny Clark, Highland; Myles Liggans, Highland; John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic; Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic.

District 7-B

FIRST TEAM

De’Marcus Fugett, JS Clark, Sr, 20.0

Trevor Daughtery, JS Clark, So, 17.0

Adam Sabbaghian, ESA, Sr, 13.0

Noah Guidry, Hathaway, Sr, 14.0

Gavin More, Lacassine, So, 15.0

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

De’Marcus Fugett, JS Clark

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tiffanie Lewis, JS Clark

SECOND TEAM

Ian Augustine, Hathaway, Sr

J’Stan Keller, Midland, Fr

Channing Arvie, JS Clark, Jr

Koyden Lopez, Hathaway, Sr

Ethan Corkran, Lacassine, So

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Joseph Levier, JS Clark; Taiwan Jones, Lacassine; Noah Guidry, Hathaway; Peyton Bourgeois, ESA; Anthony Blunt, Midland.

HONORABLE MENTION

ESA – Luke Legoullon; MID – DJ McZeal, Maddox Hanks; BC – Grayson Johnson; LAC – Aaron Garcia.

GIRLS

District 3-5A

FIRST TEAM

Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette High, Soph, 5-8, 20.0

Lucy Bellon, Sam Houston, Jr, 5-6, 16.0

Areil Williams, Barbe, Soph, 5-11, 16.0

Zoe Spain, Acadiana, Fr, 5-7, 15.0

Jahniya Brown, Lafayette High, Jr, 5-9, 13.0

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette High

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tarunye Kanonu, Lafayette High

SECOND TEAM

Dacia Jones, Lafayette High, 5-10, Soph, 9.0

Abigail Massey, Sulphur, Sr, 5-9, 13.0

Eymani Key, Southside, Fr, 5-7, 10.0

Dalayla Blackwell, Lafayette High, Soph, 5-11, 8.0

Gabby Gunter, Sulphur, Sr, 5-7, 10.0

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Martina White, Acadiana; Latavia Jack, Barbe; Domonique Andrus, Comeaux; Breyionce George, Lafayette High; Tre’Nieya Jacob, New Iberia; Macaela Savage, Sam Houston; McKenzie Singleton, Southside; Cydni Reed, Sulphur.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jasmine Curtis, Acadiana; Maya Guillory, Barbe; Karli Labit, Comeaux; Grace Paul, Lafayette High; Laila Sigure, New Iberia; Izabella Todd, Sam Houston; Shelby Lundy, Southside; Kamryn Thibodeaux, Sulphur.

District 4-4A

FIRST TEAM

Jeriah Warren, LaGrange, Sr

Aasia Sam, LaGrange, Sr

Deja Tanks, LaGrange, Sr

Ry’n Guillory, Wash.-Marion, Sr

Braile Washington, Rayne, Jr

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Jeriah Warren, LaGrange

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lakeem Holmes, LaGrange

SECOND TEAM

McKenzie Shaw, LaGrange, Jr

Miah Alexis, LaGrange, Jr

Kristen Broxten, LaGrange, Sr

Kennedy Semien, North Vermilion, Sr

Fantasy Brown, Wash.-Marion, Fr

HONORABLE MENTION

Jace Myers, North Vermilion; Sarigh Mitchell, Rayne; Madison Freeman, Eunice.

District 5-4A

FIRST TEAM

Lynn Griffin, Carencro, Sr, 15.3

Claire Hader, St. Thomas More, Sr, 14.0

Keyonna Armelin, Westgate, Jr, 13.0

Makenzie Bruno, Northside, Jr, 8.0

AC Froelich, St. Thomas More, So, 15.0

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Lynn Griffin, Carencro

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stephen Strojny, St. Thomas More

SECOND TEAM

Leigh Labrie, Teurlings, Sr, 11.7

Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More, Sr, 8.0

Angelle Doucet, St. Thomas More, Sr, 6.0

Taviana Alexander, Westgate, Jr, 8.0

Shanell Celestine, Northside, So, 10.0

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

A’Myrie Francis, Northside; Patience Johnson, Carencro; Shak’ya Lumpkin, Westgate; Lauren Delhomme, Teurlings.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alaysha Veal, Northside; Shelcie LeBlanc, Carencro; Tanijha Daye, Westgate; Larasia Clark, Teurlings.

District 6-4A

FIRST TEAM

Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas

Christina Donatto, Opelousas

Dashira Davis, Opelousas

Reginae Boutte, Cecilia

Angelina Williams, Beau Chene

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Kador, Opelousas

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Fontenot, Opelousas

Tierney Dural, Breaux Bridge

Madison Flugence, Beau Chene

Amari Smith, Livonia

Janya Arvie, Opelousas

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Cloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene; Janya Arvie, Opelousas; Ja’Niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge; Kendalle Noel, Cecilia.

HONORABLE MENTION

OPEL – Chloe Dupre; CEC – Brianna Hamilton, Brenae Gordon; BC – Cloe Bonvillain, Jaslyn Plumbar, Danielle Broussard, Jade Blueiett; LIV – Akiyah Carnes, Sha’niya Isaac, Amaya Davis, Manayiah Robinson; BBHS – Journee Crutcher, Raven Trahan.

District 5-3A

FIRST TEAM

Avery Young, Iota

Katlyn Manuel, Northwest

Mary Leday, Northwest

Kameron Allen, Pine Prairie

Trinity Leday, Ville Platte

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Avery Young, Iota

COACH OF THE YEAR

Meghann LeJeune, Iota

SECOND TEAM

Brashaylan Doucet, Pine Prairie

Asia George, Pine Prairie

Leah Hebert, Iota

Shayla Hickerson, Ville Platte

Jazmine Boudreaux, Church Point

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Brianna Wall, Pine Prairie; Madelyn Boone, Iota; MarTisha Dugas, Church Point; Mallory Mayfield, Church Point; Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte; Markaysha Johnson, Mamou; Kinsley Batiste, Northwest; Makalyn Savoy, Northwest; Alyssa Soileau, Ville Platte

HONORABLE MENTION

PP - Maycie Hardy; IOTA – Chloe Cooley, Brinna Hebert; CP – A’Kirra Hagger; PP – Aliyah Soileau.

District 6-3A

FIRST TEAM

Alyia Broussard, Kaplan

Taylor Perkins, Crowley

Ja’Learreria Soelv, Abbeville

Alissa Richard, Abbeville

Courtney Dubois, Erath

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Alyia Broussard, Kaplan

COACH OF THE YEAR

Amelia Broussard, Kaplan

SECOND TEAM

Blair Winch, Kaplan

Jenna Romero, Kaplan

Daisia Bradley, David Thibodaux

Glory’yona Walker, Abbeville

Mya Lastrapes, Crowley

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Abbey Hebert, Kaplan; Demetria Briggs, Abbeville; Spiritual Guidry, Crowley; Jai Plowden, David Thibodaux; Keiresten Cormier, Erath.

HONORABLE MENTION

KAP – Morgan Comeaux; ABB – Karmen Williams; DT – Akeily Broussard; ERA – Taylor Alpough; CROW – Martaysia Guidry.

District 6-2A

FIRST TEAM

Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, Sr

Vivian Sketoe, Lake Arthur, Fr

Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur, Jr

Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian, Fr

Monique Patterson, Lafayette Christian, Sr.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur

COACH OF THE YEAR

Vivian Sketoe, Lake Arthur

SECOND TEAM

Zoe Wiltz, Lafayette Christian, Sr

Brooke Daboval, Lake Arthur, Sr

Katherine Leonards, Lake Arthur, Sr

Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian, Fr

Ariyon Artis, Welsh, Sr

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Darrah Broussard, Lake Arthur; Cameron Borel, Lafayette Christian; Kassidee Achane, Welsh; Reese Guidry, Port Barre; Kristlin Cormier, Welsh.

District 7-2A

FIRST TEAM

Zy’Rien Green, Catholic-NI, Jr

Annie Mouton, Ascension Episcopal, Sr

Amari Butler, Franklin, So

Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin, Jr

Terez Robertson, West St. Mary, So

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Amari Butler, Franklin

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alyssa Credeur, Ascension Episcopal

SECOND TEAM

Khameron Grayson, Catholic-NI, Jr

Anna Charbonnet, Ascension Episcopal, Sr

Makhia Fernandez, Franklin, Sr

Kaitlin Druilhet, West St. Mary, So

Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, So

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Regan Hamilton, Catholic-NI; Camille Blanchard, Ascension Episcopal; Teiylar Leon, Franklin; Aiyana Robertson, West St. Mary; Treasure Harris, Delcambre; Talaire Reno, Loreauville; Delexcia McCreary, Jeanerette.

District 8-1A

FIRST TEAM

Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, Sr, 26.0

Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic, Fr, 17.1

A’myrie Foulcards, Hanson, Sr, 15.0

Ava Hebert, Vermilion Catholic, Jr, 15.0

Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist, Jr, 15.0

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Marin Barras, Highland Baptist

COACH OF THE YEAR

Carol Sensley, Highland Baptist

SECOND TEAM

M'Kiyiah Oliver, Highland, Fr, 16.0

Jade Oliney, Central Catholic, 8th, 13.5

Charlotte Callais, Central Catholic, So, 11.6

Miya Hidalgo, Hanson, Jr, 7.0

Karli Frith, Vermilion Catholic, Jr, 14.0

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Johnsie Bowie, Centerville; Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic; I’laiyah Allridge, Covenant Christian; Madi Perro, Hanson; Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist; Kinsley Sellers, Vermilion Catholic.

District 7-B

FIRST TEAM

Josie Ogea, Bell City, Sr, 24.7

Madison Suire, Hathaway, Fr, 11.0

Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, Jr, 20.0

Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine, So, 17.6

Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, Sr, 14.6

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Chloey Guidry, Hathaway

COACH OF THE YEAR

Courtnee Young, Hathaway

SECOND TEAM

Caitlyn Boudreaux, Midland, Fr, 9.8

Sage Wimberly, Midland, Fr, 16.0

Lamiya Sanchez, Hathaway, So, 16.4

Makeela Freeman, Lacassine, Jr, 8.8

Emma Merritt, Bell City, Sr, 7.1

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Gracie Miller, Midland; Brea Baca-White, Hathaway; Anna Lindaman, Lacassine; Arianna Washinton, JS Clark; Kate Leonards, Bell City.

HONORABLE MENTION

HATH – Chaylee Beard, Sienna Guidry; JSC – Erienna Ned, Tris Albert; MID – Marlie Boudreaux; BC – Jasmyn West, Tyler Ellis.

View comments